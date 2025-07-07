site-bg-left
A vegan pulled NoPork sandwich from NoButcher, a vegan deli and restaurant that closed its two Las Vegas shops in July 2025. (NoButcher)
Dining Out

Plant-based deli closes both of its Las Vegas Valley shops

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2025 - 4:00 pm
 

NoButcher, the plant-based deli where even non-vegans found much to like, has closed both its shops, the owners announced Monday on Instagram. NoButcher had locations on South Rainbow Boulevard in Spring Valley and Saint Rose Parkway in Henderson.

“This may only be temporary, but for now, we are taking a step back,” the post reads. “Since taking over, we’ve faced several challenges we couldn’t have predicted, sales are 30 percent lower than what we were originally told, and uncovering major building issues that were never disclosed to us.”

The post finishes by saying: “Please stay tuned for updates. Thank you for being part of the journey.”

Housemade meatless and nondairy

NoButcher debuted in October 2019, scaled back during the pandemic to drive-thru sales only, then returned with dine-in and drive-thru service.

It combined a deli and restaurant that drew on meatless meats and nondairy cheeses made in-house. NoMeat and NoCheese were sold by weight or anchored the sandwiches and salads. A pulled NoPork sandwich and a NoPastrami cold cut sandwich were signature items. Salads ran to potato, coleslaw, and vegan turkey pasta, tuna and egg.

NoButcher was at 3565 S. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 110, and 2560 Saint Rose Parkway, Suite 150.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

