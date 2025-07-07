The most notable Las Vegas restaurant closures from the 1st half of 2025

site-bg-left
Bramàre, a modern Italian restaurant, is seen on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Buffet at Luxor hotel-casino in Las Vegas, seen in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file image, closed in March 2025. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
The Quaternary Martini from the old Cathédrale, which closed in May 2025 at Aria on the Las Vegas Strip. (Anthony Mair)
Coyotes Cafe & Cantina sits permanently closed on the evening of Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Henderson, near Las Vegas. The restaurant had been open for over 30 years, according to its website. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drinks at DDT, a professional wrestling-themed bar and grill, from left: the Dusty Old Fashioned, Orange Cassidy, Gorgeous George, Wrestler in Fishnets, and Adult Milk & Cookies served with Amarula cream liqueur, in downtown Las Vegas, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
DW Bistro executive chef Dalton Wilson, left, and owner Bryce Krausman pose for a portrait at DW Bistro at The Gramercy on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chef Natalie Young is seen at her restaurant Eat on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Farm Basket restaurant is shown under construction at 9435 S. Rainbow Blvd., near Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Chef Michael Mina, left, and Ayesha Curry at the former International Smoke restaurant in MGM Grand. (Mina Group)
The bar at Julian Serrano Tapas restaurant at Aria Resort and Casino on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The gold-encrusted filet mignon at Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace hotel-casino in Las Vegas, is seen on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Nusr-Et steakhouse, in The Park on the Las Vegas Strip, closed on Jan. 28, 2025. The restaurant said in an announcement that it planned to open in another unidentified location. (Nusr-Et)
The kitchen and its dining counter at Ortikia Mediterranean Grill, closed as of spring 2025 at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, near Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)
Summer yellow corn and ricotta ravioli are seen at Rivea restaurant in what was then the Delano Las Vegas hotel-casino, on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A half roast chicken at Social Station Kitchen & Cocktails in Henderson, near Las Vegas. (Leslie Sullivan)
The main dining room at Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro in JW Marriott Las Vegas. (JW Marriott)
Table 34, a local restaurant, at 600 E Warm Springs Road, is shown on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
The most notable Las Vegas restaurant closures from the 1st half of 2025

July 7, 2025 - 7:15 am
 

Below are 17 noteworthy restaurant closings (well, 16 restaurants and a bar with food) that occurred during the first six months of 2025 in the Las Vegas Valley. The list, which is not comprehensive, encompasses only places that have permanently shuttered, not those that simply closed for renovations or moved to another location.

Bramàre and Table 34: This moody, modern Italian restaurant closed in May (along with its American sibling Table 34) following co-owner Evan Glusman’s arrest for allegedly threatening to shoot up Piero’s Italian cuisine, which his family owns. Glusman had been accused of taking an unauthorized $1.5 million loan against Piero’s. Artisan porchetta from Bramàre (and happy hour from Table 34) will be missed.

The Buffet at Luxor: The closing of this buffet on March 30 left only eight buffets inside casinos on the Strip. At the time it shuttered, the buffet was only open for breakfast and lunch, and its cost of $31.99 for adults ($26.99 for locals) ranked among the lowest all-you-could-enjoy options on the Strip. MGM Resorts has not announced what will replace the buffet.

Cathédrale: This Mediterranean spot opened to much anticipation in Aria on May 1, 2023. It closed a bit more than two years later on May 31. The restaurant combined dramatic design (art-filled entrance tunnel, monumental dining room ceiling installation, chain metal canopy in the lounge) with the cooking of coastal France, Spain, Italy and Greece.

Coyotes Cafe & Cantina: For at least three decades, Coyotes Cafe served Mexican food and drink to its neighborhood customers in Henderson. In March, a handwritten sign posted to the front door announced a sudden closure. The most recent menu featured specialties like camarones rancheros, chile verde and steak picado.

DDT Bar: DDT was unlike any other bar in Las Vegas, mixing a professional wrestling theme (as in: shiny luchadores masks and more), cocktails featuring ingredients from co-owner Suzanne Tyson’s native South Africa, and a bar menu that ran to braai broedjie — a South African-style grilled cheese sandwich. The downtown bar shuttered in May.

DW Bistro: In 2010 when DW Bistro opened in far southwest Vegas, the area was a restaurant desert. Fifteen years later, when DW closed in early April, it had become a beloved brunch destination. Owner Bryce Krausman and executive chef Dalton Wilson created DW, which celebrated Jamaican and New Mexican flavors drawn from the heritage of the chef.

Eat: Chef Natalie Young closed Eat on March 22 after more than a dozen years. The highly popular breakfast and lunch place moved downtown dining eastward when it opened in 2012 on Carson Avenue. The chef ended Eat to concentrate on Echo Taste & Sound, her small plates and hi-fi listening lounge that debuted in late February on South Main Street downtown.

Farm Basket: This longtime Vegas staple, known for its fried chicken sandwiches and fried turkey sandwiches, shuttered its South Nellis Boulevard shop on April 14, followed by its South Rainbow Boulevard location on May 11. The original Farm Basket on West Charleston Boulevard remains open. A local developer and two local restaurateurs acquired Farm Basket in January.

International Smoke: International Smoke opened in December 2019 in the MGM Grand. The place was a collaboration between celebrated chef Michael Mina and Ayesha Curry, the TV personality, restaurateur, cookbook author and wife of NBA star Stephen Curry. Five years later, MGM announced the steakhouse and barbecue spot would close Jan. 19.

Julian Serrano Tapas: Legendary chef Julian Serrano shuttered his Aria tapas restaurant on Feb. 1, following the final service Aug. 16 at Picasso, the Bellagio restaurant that ranks among the most important in Vegas history. Enthusiastic speculation has ensued about a replacement for Tapas. One potential option is a restaurant called Gymkhana.

Mr. Chow: This lavish (and lavishly priced) Chinese spot in Caesars Palace that once served a $1,000 gold-wrapped filet mignon closed in May after a decade. When it opened in December 2015, Mr. Chow felt like an ideal fit for Vegas because of its history of swinging locations and celebrity customers dating to the London original that debuted in 1968.

Nusr-Et: Nusret Gökçe — better known as Salt Bae, his nom de meme — developed a signature style of seasoning steaks in which he bounced grains of salt from his fingertips, off his (hairy?) forearm and onto the meat below. The viral technique led to a slew of steakhouses, including an outpost that opened in February 2022 at The Park. On Jan. 28, three years and $2,400 striploins later, Nusr-Et closed.

Ortikia Mediterranean Grill: Local restaurant watchers were taken aback when word broke in April that the restaurant would be closing, less than a year after launching in Green Valley Ranch. The sudden shuttering was even more shocking because Ortikia had drawn praise for its live-fire dramatics and its menu, including creamy taramosalata, garlicky shrimp à la Grecque and grilled dorade simply prepared with lemon, capers and olive oil.

Rivea: Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse launched this French Riviera-inspired restaurant in 2015 in his former Mix space on the 64th floor of what was then the Delano (now the W Las Vegas). The soaring ceiling, famed glass bubble chandelier, natural light and dishes like summer corn shoot ravioli endowed Rivea with a balmy appeal (or, with nighttime view, a glittering glamour).

Social Station Kitchen & Cocktails: Social Station dubbed itself as a restaurant “for locals by locals,” and two longtime Vegas hospitality executives opened the Henderson neighborhood draw in May 2024. The menu featured American comfort food: mac and cheese, Reuben egg rolls, tacos, a half roast chicken, a short rib dish. Social Station appears to have closed in April.

Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro: Spiedini offered a blue and white coastal look, a breezy coastal mural, a wrap terrace (one of the loveliest in Vegas) adjacent to waterfalls and koi ponds, a menu of Italian standards, a list of Italian wines, and cocktails made using Italian spirits. Spiedini closed in May to make way for Ai Pazzi, an Italian restaurant from celebrated chef and TV personality Fabio Viviani.

