LA rice bowl restaurant to open 2nd Las Vegas Valley location

Waba Grill, the L.A.-born rice bowl restaurant, is opening its second Las Vegas Valley location in July. The new shop is at 7060 S. Durango Drive, in the southwest.

The menu features bowls built with proteins like wild-caught salmon, shrimp, never-frozen chicken, marinated steak, plant-based steak and organic tofu. Boom Boom Tacos are stuffed with shrimp, chicken steak or tofu; they come in singles, trios or mixed trios.

The menu also offers salads with proteins, dumplings, and sides like edamame kimchi and jalapeño carrots.

The first Waba Grill in the valley debuted in 2024 at 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 4, in Henderson. The restaurant group was founded in 2006. Besides Nevada, there are restaurants in California, Arizona and Texas. Visit wabagrill.com.

