site-bg-left
site-bg-right
Rice Bowls from Waba Grill, the restaurant group with locations in across the Southwest. (Waba ...
Rice Bowls from Waba Grill, the restaurant group with locations in across the Southwest. (Waba Grill)
Dining Out

LA rice bowl restaurant to open 2nd Las Vegas Valley location

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2025 - 11:07 am
 

Waba Grill, the L.A.-born rice bowl restaurant, is opening its second Las Vegas Valley location in July. The new shop is at 7060 S. Durango Drive, in the southwest.

The menu features bowls built with proteins like wild-caught salmon, shrimp, never-frozen chicken, marinated steak, plant-based steak and organic tofu. Boom Boom Tacos are stuffed with shrimp, chicken steak or tofu; they come in singles, trios or mixed trios.

The menu also offers salads with proteins, dumplings, and sides like edamame kimchi and jalapeño carrots.

The first Waba Grill in the valley debuted in 2024 at 3458 St. Rose Parkway, Suite 4, in Henderson. The restaurant group was founded in 2006. Besides Nevada, there are restaurants in California, Arizona and Texas. Visit wabagrill.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out