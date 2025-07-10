Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

music

Lady Gaga

Excavating her prismatic pop roots, Lady Gaga does what she does best on her latest album, “The Mayhem”: Lacquer the dance floor in sweat and glitter. It’s a strangely cohesive mishmash of influences, ranging from pop rock to disco to electro and plenty more, the common denominator among it all being a consistent sense of inspired invigoration. See her at 8 p.m. Wednesday and July 18 and 19 at T-Mobile Arena. Shows are sold out; resale tickets are available at axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

games

Music bingo

Not that some of you need an excuse to drink more craft beer, but HUDL Brewing Company is giving you one anyway. Music bingo sheds the “B-13, B-13” monotony by replacing the numbers with songs. Listen to a music clip, mark it off on your card. It’s that simple. Music bingo takes place at 7 p.m. every Tuesday at 1327 S. Main St. It’s free to play; RSVP to 702-445-7100.

Christopher Lawrence

family friendly

Las Vegas Science & Natural History Museum

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is celebrating its 34th anniversary with a name upgrade and a mad scientist-themed party. Adults and children alike can enjoy Lego building, a fossil dig and take-home treasures, with a variety of hands-on science experiments and coloring. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. General admission applies and RSVPs are encouraged; lvnhm.org.

Kristen DeSilva

music

Yung Bae

“I like to return to the classics,” a sampled voice intones early on “6AE,” the latest album from Portland-based DJ -producer Yung Bae. It’s a telling snippet, as Bae modernizes old-school disco and Japanese pop into a sound aptly categorized as future funk. See him at 10:30 p.m. Friday at The Wall at Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive. Tickets are $32.70; area15.com.

Jason Bracelin

dining out

Lobster boil

Through July, Tailgate Social Sports Bar & Grill in Palace Station is presenting its New England-style lobster boil featuring a whole Maine lobster, littleneck clams, andouille sausage, corn on the cob, and red bliss potatoes. Price: $29. Visit palacestation.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

music

Sumi Jo

She’s performed at La Scala, the Metropolitan Opera and on many of the world’s most prestigious stages. After this weekend, Sumi Jo will be able to add The Pearl concert theater to that list. Experience the famed soprano in “Mad for Love” at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Palms. Tickets start at $111; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

dining out

Delilah brunch

Beginning Saturday, Delilah supper club in Wynn Las Vegas debuts its brunch with a menu that includes smoked salmon, a Delilah Benedict, and the famous chicken tenders and waffles. A five-piece band with surprise performances helps set the scene. First seating 11 a.m., last seating 1:30 p.m. Must be at least 21. Menu/reservations: wynnlasvegas.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

arts

‘Desert Opus — Summer of Schubert’

Enjoy an afternoon of art, music and inspiration at the Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum in the northwest valley, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Desert Opus string quartet concert will pay tribute to Austrian composer Franz Schubert, along with a presentation from a musicologist and a reception with light refreshments. Tickets are $30 per person; ritadeaninabbeymuseum.org.

Kristen DeSilva

music

Profanatica

Black metal, the sound of starless winter nights, was born amid the frosty climes of Scandinavia. While American acts have never been as central to the scene as their Swedish and Norwegian counterparts, we do have some heavy hitters. Chief among them: New York’s long-running Profanatica, who date to 1990 and whose raw, unrelenting charge is distinguished by virulent punk and death metal influences. See them at 7 p.m. Friday at The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $26; dice.fm.

Jason Bracelin

dining out

Tacos and tequila deal

On Tuesdays, Borracha Mexican Cantina in Green Valley Ranch offers all-you-can-enjoy tacos, tequila and margaritas for $32. Space is limited; reservations are strongly encouraged. Among the tacos are grilled chicken, carnitas and carne asada. Visit borrachavegas.com.

Johnathan L. Wright