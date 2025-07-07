Las Vegas restaurant makes splash with pasta deals

In a challenging economy, people especially seek out good deals, which makes CheeseTime Italian Fusion feel just right for the times.

Affordable dining never goes out of fashion. But in a challenging economy, people especially seek out good deals, which makes CheeseTime Italian Fusion, 8125 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 110, feel just right for the times.

All but one of almost two dozen pastas on the menu are $10.99. They range from lasagne to linguine and clams, shrimp scampi to penne alla vodka to spaghetti Bolognese. The fusion dishes incorporate Chinese influences: sweet-and-sour chicken pasta, Hong Kong Bolognese with Sichuan chilis, Hong Kong minestrone with rigatoni and Sichuan heat.

The black pepper steak is the only pasta that’s more expensive — at $12.99. CheeseTime also serves appetizers, salads, desserts, milk teas and a children’s menu. Visit cheesetimelv.com. (Thanks to reader Mitch Schneider for the tip.)

◆ ◆ ◆

From 4 p.m. to close Sunday, Marché Bacchus French Bistro & Wine Shop, 2620 Regatta Drive, is presenting a Bastille Day celebration.

The event features a welcome cocktail, chef Hubert Keller sabering a magnum of Champagne, three food stations (flame-grilled French favorites, paella prepared alfresco, French desserts), live music from 5 to 8 p.m., parachute landings at 7 and 7:30 p.m., and a DJ set from Keller beginning at 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $40. Reserve a table for the celebration and purchase a wristband on OpenTable. Wristbands may purchased at the door, too. The regular menu also is being served. Visit marchebacchus.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Casa Playa in Wynn Las Vegas has introduced a late-night menu served from 10:30 p.m. to close. Executive chef Sarah Thompson, a James Beard regional finalist in 2025, created the dishes.

They range from bites like corn esquites and Mexican blue shrimp ceviche to a tasting of five different tacos (including Baja fried fish and chicken tinga) to large-format dishes for the table to share like roasted carnitas or pork belly al pastor.

Mariena Mercer Boarini, chief mixologist for Wynn, is also contributing to the late-night menu, with specialty cocktails like Obsidian and Temple of Doom margaritas and a large-format Sacred Cenote, a tequila drink topped with pineapple and flambéed before serving. Visit wynnlasvegas.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

During July, Jaleo by José Andrés in The Cosmopolitan is presenting its annual Summer of Sangria menu with five sangrias offered by the half pitcher or pitcher, including sangria rosada made with gin, rosé Cava, vermouth, strawberry, peach and citrus.

A sixth option, sangria de lujo with red wine and brandy, is offered by the pitcher. Three tapas are available for pairing. Visit jaleo.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Chef Fabio Viviani, one of the most successful “Top Chef” alumni, has added another debut to his collection of 40 or so previous restaurants projects. Ai Pazzi opened July 3 in JW Marriott Las Vegas in Summerlin. The Italian restaurant sends out a menu of house pasta, fresh seafood, main courses, desserts and crafted cocktails.

Ai Pazzi is open from 5 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, visit theresortatsummerlin.com. Ai Pazzi Pizza and Pearl Oyster Bar, also from the chef, are scheduled to launch in September at the property.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.