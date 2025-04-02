Legendary L.A. hot dogs returning to Las Vegas

The restaurant is known for its loaded dogs, burgers and fries and its photographs of celebrity fans.

Pool season begins in Las Vegas, and these legendary L.A. dogs are back in town and ready for wet work.

Pink’s Hot Dogs, which the Pink family started in 1939 as a cart on North La Brea Avenue in Hollywood, is returning to Vegas, with stand-alone restaurants at two area water parks. The Pink’s at Cowabunga Bay in Henderson launches April 19 when the park opens; its sibling at Cowabunga Canyon in southwest Las Vegas debuts May 3 when that park starts its 2025 run.

Many of the 40 or so dogs on the L.A. menu will be served in Vegas, according to a representative for the restaurant, including a classic 9-inch Stretch Dog with squiggles of ketchup and mustard; a Chili Cheese Dog accoutered with chili, American cheese, mustard and onions; and a dog heaped with macaroni and cheese and bacon.

Burgers, loaded fries and onion rings will also be offered in Vegas, where Pink’s originally had locations from 2010 to 2018 at Planet Hollywood, from 2013 to 2014 at Red Rock Resort, and for a time with counters in T-Mobile Arena.

Famous fans

The founding Pink’s sits near Hollywood Studios like Disney, Paramount and Universal, and in keeping with the neighborhood, its dining room is lined with signed photographs of more than 200 celebrities who have dropped by for a Stretch or what have you.

The names of several dogs testify to the the Hollywood connection: The Shaq Dog, a Carl Reiner, an Emeril Lagasse Bam Dog, a Mario Lopez, a Drew’s News Dog nodding to Drew Barrymore and a Rosie O’Donnell Long Island Stretch Dog.

Two dogs even have Vegas ties. There’s a Martha Stewart, who has her Bedford restaurant in Paris Las Vegas, and one named for Giada De Laurentiis, whose eponymous restaurant atop The Cromwell has coiled lemon spaghetti for more than a decade.

With the Vegas openings, Pink’s will have 10 restaurants across Nevada, Southern California, Wisconsin, Hawaii and the Philippines. Visit pinkshollywood.com or cowabungavegas.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com.