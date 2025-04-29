Off-Strip concert series books alt-rock icons

It’ll be temperature up, “Hands Down” at the Durango casino in July.Alt-rock band Dashboard Confessional is the latest headliner for the resort’s “Bel-Aire Poolside Concert Series.”

It’ll be temperature up, “Hands Down” at the Durango casino in July.

Alt-rock band Dashboard Confessional is the latest headliner for the resort’s “Bel-Aire Poolside Concert Series,” booked for 8 p.m. July 12 (tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at belairebackyardlv.com). Special guest is Chicago emo band Pet Symmetry (yes, the name is a play off the Steven King novel, “Pet Sematary”).

At their early 2000s commercial peak, Dashboard Confessional scored with such hits as the above-mentioned “Hands Down” and “Vindicated.” Still fronted by founder Chris Carrabba, Dashboard Confessional issued “All The Truth That I Can Tell” in February 2022.

Carrabba brought back James Paul Wisner, producer of the band’s first two albums, “The Swiss Army Romance” and “The Places You Have Come to Fear the Most,” to work on the band’s ninth studio album.

The “Bel-Aire Poolside Concert Series” is the first partnership between AEG Presents: Las Vegas and Clique Hospitality, sparked by the long friendship between AEG’s Bobby Reynolds and Clique’s Andy Masi. The series is designed to draw locals to an easy (free parking!) and comparatively affordable experience. Tickets for Dashboard Confessional start at $45, not including fees.

Another alt-rock outfit, The Fray, opens the series May 16. Electronic Music duo Thievery Corporation follows May 25. Veteran British rockers The Struts are Sept. 12.

“Obviously, the ease for locals to get there compared to the Strip is massive,” Reynolds said when the series was announced in February. “Meals are more affordable, drinks are more affordable. It’s super-easy to get there. All of the Stations properties make it really easy on locals.”

Who Was Where

Talent abounded as Wayne Brady; his stage sidekick, Jonathan Mangum; and Jamie Jams of All-4-One dropped in on Donny Osmond at Harrah’s over the weekend.

Wednesday at Caesars Palace, arena headlining comic Jo Koy checked out “Absinthe.” Koy attended UNLV, and played Huntridge Theater early in his career. Like, really early. The period when you hand out flyers to folks to promote the show, which he did. Today he’s a T-Mobile Arena headliner.

On the topic of ‘Absinthe’ …

The strength-balancing tandem Duo Vector bowed out after Saturday night’s performance, ending a 14-year run as one of the show’s final original acts. Misha Furmanczyk and Lukasz Szczerba logged more than 5,000 shows as The Gazillionaire’s bodyguard characters. The gents were given a lovely send-off by Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison on the show’s anniversary celebration this month.

The muscle-bound partners have posted they have auditioned for “America’s Got Talent,” so watch for their progress there. Furmanczyk also cut a video Monday while holding four tea bags, announcing he has turned 40. Or, “four-tea.” Nice. We never knew Mr. Furmanczyk did prop comedy.

Cool Hang Alert

Resonant vocalist and expert stage performer Rita Lim’s “Two Hearts,” a tribute to Karen Carpenter and Olivia Newton-John, is set for 7 p.m. at Myron’s at The Smith Center. Keyboard great Dave Siegel leads the nine-piece ensemble. “Very limited availability” says TheSmithCenter.com site, but hit it anyway for late releases. Or, catch Lim whenever you can, including Sundays at Tuscany Suites. Go to TheSmithCenter.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.