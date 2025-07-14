Jason Sudeikis pops up on the Strip, sings Killers anthem

Jason Sudeikis reunited with Brendan Hunt , who played Coach Beard on “Ted Lasso,” at the Barbershop at Cosmo.

Onetime Las Vegas improv performer Jason Sudeikis returned to the Strip on Saturday night, at Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails at the Cosmopolitan. This activity was not billed. Nor was it necessarily “produced.”

The “Ted Lasso” co-star and former “Second City Las Vegas” cast member was reunited with Brendan Hunt, who played Coach Beard on “Lasso.”

The two joined my buddies in the house band Radio Xx for a cover of the Killers’ “Mr. Brightside,” and also a sing-along of Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Radio Xx is made up of Lifehouse and Savage Garden guitarist Ben Carey, vocalist Toby Rand, bassist Bryce Soderberg and drummer Al Serrato. Someone played tambourine. I believe Sudeikis.

We remember, and have recently written of, Sudeikis’ days in the early 2000s with “Second City” at the Flamingo. He went on to write for, and co-star in, “SNL,” and has been famous since.

Barbershop is something of a destination for such unannounced drop-ins. Bruno Mars, Rod Stewart, Machine Gun Kelly, Sammy Hagar, Zac Brown, Macy Gray, DJ Ashba, Gavin DeGraw, Blanco Brown, Mikkey Dee and (for a minute) Adam Levine have all made impromptu appearances at the hybrid barbershop/music club.

Celebrity Karaoke: Clips of Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt of "Ted Lasso," summoning a Vegas anthem Saturday night @thebarbershoplv @Cosmopolitan_LV

