BattleBots blaze to 500; Backstreet Boys bounce at Voltaire

Bil Dwyer and Steve Judkins co-host “BattleBots — Destruct-A-Thon,” which has notched No. 500 at its own arena.

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is BattleBots Arena, where the combat show of the same name is celebrating its 500th performance. Revved-up robots are destroying each other for a giddy, Sunday-afternoon crowd.

The energy and volume of “BattleBots — Destruct-A-Thon” is similar to the WWE culture, but the events are unscripted and Witch Doctor, Kraken and Mammoth do not host post-parties at Strip nightclubs.

Bil Dwyer, an original host from the show’s days on Discovery, co-hosts with ex-Mayfair Supper Club cast member, Steve Judkins co-host. I also just learned Judkins was in the short-lived “Mamma Mia!” cast at the Trop in 2016.

The Caesars Entertainment partner (the company owns the venue) production opened in March 2023, and its success has not been without sparks. Producers took the show down last August and September, and cut the cast by 20.

The show is streamlined. Less character-driven storytelling. But the battles remain. Fans of all ages turn up for the FaceOff tournament, and that is back July 25-27.

The next frontier would be (legal) wagering. I know a former Las Vegas mayor who would back that plan. But nonetheless, the action is rabid — rabid, I tell you! Bronco just scored a fiery “arena-out” victory over Chopper. As they say, when sparks fly, robots die.

Crashing the party

Just when I wondered where and when the Backstreet Boys would show up at their post-Sphere party at Voltaire at The Venetian, AJ McLean showed up on my left. You know what he was doing? Grooving. McLean took to a platform with club dancer Kristina “Koby” Hakobyan.

A great, impromptu routine. These two could actually arrange a job swap.

The full BSB roster showed up at The Venetian nightspot at 12:45, Nick Carter leading the way as the DJ played Montel Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It.” Kevin Richardson toasted the packed house, Howie Dorough and Brian Littrell held forth for about 15 minutes along the stage’s runway.

The guys then took to a VIP area, where hotel President and CEO Patrick Nichols, Voltaire founder Michael Gruber and Live Nation Las Vegas overlord Kurt Melien were stationed.

In short, it was a real VegasVille scene. The BSB members hung until about 2:30 p.m. (I hustled off at 1:30 p.m., closing a doubleheader that started with Kelly Clarkson at the Colosseum).

The event is great marketing for Voltaire, of course, along with The Venetian/Palazzo. But fans need to know this is not a formal meet-and-greet. The Backstreet enclave was something of a zoo. Give the famed boy band credit. They can still light up a room, whether spherical or theatrical.

Sudeikis, Hunt cut it up

Jason Sudeikis returned to perform on the Strip on Saturday night, at Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails at the Cosmopolitan. The “Ted Lasso” co-star and former “Second City Las Vegas” cast member was reunited with Brendan Hunt, who played Coach Beard on “Lasso.”

The two joined my buddies in the house band Radio Xx for a cover of the Killers’ “Mr. Brightside,” and also a sing-along of Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” Radio Xx is made up of Lifehouse and Savage Garden guitarist Ben Carey, vocalist Toby Rand, bassist Bryce Soderberg and drummer Al Serrato. Someone played tambourine. I believe Sudeikis.

We remember, and have recently written of, Sudeikis’ days in the early 2000s with “Second City” at the Flamingo. He went on to write for, and co-star in, “SNL,” and has been famous since.

Cool Hang Alert

Adele is back! In a manner of speaking! “A Tribute to Adele” is set for 7 p.m. (doors), 8 p.m. (show) Friday at Italian American Club Showroom. J.C. Brando, who has played the role in “Legends in Concert,” stars in the production. Johnny Kats says, “You will (sky) fall for this show!” Hah. Go to iacvegas.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.