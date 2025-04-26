Major corporation cuts concierge, staff at six Las Vegas Strip properties

MGM Resorts reports 34 employees are losing their jobs at the concierge desks at a half-dozen MGM Resorts International properties.

The concierge desk, a Las Vegas hotel-casino amenity for decades, seems to be on its way to extinction. MGM Resorts International confirmed Saturday it is shutting down in-person concierge services at most of its Strip resorts.

According to an e-mail issued by a company rep, effective Monday desks are to close at MGM Grand, The Signature, New York-New York, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and Vdara.

There are no changes to operations at ARIA Resort & Casino, Bellagio Hotel & Casino, and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Concierge calls to MGM Resorts will be routed to Aria and Bellagio. Luxor cut its concierge desk years ago.

MGM Resorts reports 34 employees are losing their jobs as a result of what the company refers to as “streamlining.” (The company says reports from the concierge community that around 60 positions were cut are inaccurate).

Those displaced are being offered positions elsewhere in the company, or are being provided with transition support.

MGM reps say the cutbacks are to meet “evolving guest preferences,” with demand for in-person services declining. Guests seeking such assistance are more often using digital self-service options.

In March, MGM Resorts cut the valet and bell services staff at Excalibur, which is positioned across the Strip from the incoming Athletics stadium on the former Tropicana site. The company contends these are not part of company budget cuts, a widespread layoff initiative, or anything indicative of economic concerns.

Instead, the company claims it is to respond to industry trends to better serve guests.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.