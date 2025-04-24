Elvis revival returns tickets to 1969 prices

Elvis Presley’s first show at International Hotel is being replicated this July, and ticket prices are returning to 1969 levels.

Elvis fans who were not around when The King opened at the International Hotel often wonder what that night was like. We’ll get a taste of those days with “1969 Live Concert: The King Returns,” set for July 31 at International Theater.

The one-off production is on the 56th anniversary of The King’s International premiere, and continues the hotel’s yearlong celebration of his 90th birthday (Jan. 8, 1935).

The performance returns a rote tribute to Presley’s opening at then-International, later Las Vegas Hilton and today’s Westgate. Top Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell, who has performed with Presley’s original singing group, The Sweet Inspirations, takes the lead role.

Prices are returning to 1969 levels with rear orchestra starting at $10, up to $45 for booth seating. Showtime is 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.) The party spills into Westgate Cabaret for a free performance of “The King Comes Home” Elvis tribute from 9 p.m.-midnight. As always, jumpsuits optional, but encouraged.

The setlist reflects the songs Presley played in his first show, “Suspicious Minds,” “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “All Shook Up,” “In the Ghetto,” “Memories,” and “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” in the mix.

The hotel’s upscale Edge Steakhouse is in the act, offering “Love Me Tender” prix fixe menu from July 31 through August 3. The price is a contemporary $120 per guest.

Presley’s first shows kicked off his nearly seven-year run at the venue, in which he performed 636 consecutive sellouts. Barry Manilow overtook his mark of total performances at the hotel in September 2023.

As Elvis fans are fast to note Presley was not the first headliner to grace the International stage. Barbra Streisand was first out, July 2-July 30. And the King’s 90th birthday celebration reminds us there is still a 90-year-old headlining International Theater. Four Seasons legend Frankie Valli is on stage Friday and Saturday.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.