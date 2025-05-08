American Music Awards picks theater as its Las Vegas Strip venue

Jennifer Lopez hosts and Kendrick Lamar is the lead nominee in the May 26 show.

The American Music Awards are taking over a Las Vegas headlining theater in its May 26 broadcast.

BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau is the stage, announced Thursday by CBS and Dick Clark Productions. We’d posted previously this would be the venue for the show’s debut on the Strip.

Former Strip residency superstar Jennifer Lopez hosts the 51st installment of the annual program. which streams and broadcasts at 5 p.m. Pacific time on Peacock+ and CBS (tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com).

Lopez is a former Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood (today’s PH Live) resident headliner from January 2016-September 2018.

Kendrick Lamar leads this year’s list of nominees with 10, followed by Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Shaboozey.

The AMAs are the world’s largest fan-voted awards show. The Memorial Day production honors veterans and U.S. troops through Easy Day Foundation. The organization is founded by Frank Fertitta IV, son of Station Casinos co-owner Frank Fertitta III, and his friend Landon Gyulay, whose grandfather was a World War II fighter pilot.

Las Vegas-based, Emmy Award-winning set designer Andy Walmsley is working up the sets for this year’s show. Walmsley is designing the main theater, the performance sets and red carpet.

Walmsley won his Emmy for “American Idol,” and has conceived several stages, including “Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” “Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live!” at the Flamingo, and “The Muppets Take the Bowl” at Hollywood Bowl. He and his wife, Amy Walmsley, have co-created the kids’ YouTube series “Artie’s Show,” an entertainment-tutorial series.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.