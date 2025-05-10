The Quaternary cocktail summons vodka, gin and caviar at Cathédrale restaurant in Aria on ...
The Quaternary cocktail summons vodka, gin and caviar at Cathédrale restaurant in Aria on the Las Vegas Strip. The restaurant will close after service May 31.
The Omelette, filled with crème fraîche and topped by caviar, is a signature dish at Cathédrale restaurant in Aria. The restaurant, an offshoot of the original Cathédrale in New York City, will close after service on May 31.
Dramatic restaurant on Las Vegas Strip to close

May 9, 2025 - 5:51 pm
 

Cathédrale restaurant at Aria will close permanently after dinner service on May 31, with no immediate plans for the space, the Las Vegas Strip property said in a Friday announcement.

Cathédrale opened to much anticipation on May 1, 2023.

At the entrance, there’s cascading blue drapery, which parts to reveal an art-filled tunnel flickering with candles, which leads to a lounge canopied in metal chains, which gives onto a soaring dining room with a monumental ceiling installation above banquettes in blue leather.

The 266-seat Cathédrale comes courtesy of Tao Group Hospitality, the dining and nightlife imperium with properties across five continents. Rockwell Group designed the restaurant.

The menu, from Tao Group chief culinary officer Ralph Scamardella and executive chef Jason Hall, draws on the cooking of the coastal areas of Spain, France, Italy and Greece.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

