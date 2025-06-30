A global master leads a hands-on sushi making class in Vegas

The chef will teach the art and craft of sushi at a hands-on class with a limited number of participants, followed by a lavish tasting.

That’s how he rolls.

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, whose restaurants around the world luxuriate in Michelin stars, is returning to Las Vegas to lead a sushi-making class and host a lavish tasting, at Nobu Restaurant & Lounge in Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace.

On Sept. 17, the chef will teach the art and craft of sushi at a hands-on class with a limited number of participants. Following the class, participants will be served freshly prepared sushi, signature menu dishes and craft cocktails.

The evening before, on Sept. 16, the chef is attending a reception featuring dishes from 10 Nobu restaurants across the West Coast and beyond. The tasting showcases Matsuhisa’s signature Japanese-Peruvian cuisine with tray-passed appetizers and with action stations offering dishes such as spicy tuna crisp rice, yellowtail jalapeño, wagyu tacos, and negi toro and toro taku hand rolls. Sweet finishes include a kakigori (Japanese shave ice) station.

Tickets for each event start at $500 per person and can be purchased at caesars.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.