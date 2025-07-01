site-bg-left
Dining Out

A new pan-Asian restaurant hits this 32-year-old Strip property

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2025 - 1:58 pm
 

Ace Dragon Wok, a pan-Asian restaurant, will debut Sept. 1 at Treasure Island, the Las Vegas Strip property said in a Tuesday announcement. The restaurant comes courtesy of Wayne Wang, CEO and president of Ace Dragon; veteran Vegas chef A.J. Ang leads the kitchen.

Wang also has restaurants in Asia and Texas, according to the announcement. Ace Dragon joins Gilley’s, Phil’s Steakhouse and other restaurants at the property. Ace Dragon occupies the former Las Vegas Yacht Club space.

