Fourth of July food and drink specials in Vegas

Bars and restaurants around the Las Vegas Valley will be offering food and drink specials to celebrate Independence Day.

Here is a list of some options.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer

The Fourth of July CrazyShake “The Red, White, and Blue” will be available July 1-6. The shake features a vanilla-frosted rim rolled in Gummy Cluster Nerds, and topped with a classic Bomb Pop, a red, white, and blue twisty pop, whipped cream, patriotic July 4th sprinkles, and a cherry on top.

$24; available July 1-6 at The Venetian

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

Features bourbon peach iced tea made with Wild Turkey Bourbon, peach schnapps, iced tea and simple syrup.

$18; available July 4 at Green Valley Ranch Resort

The Front Yard

Features a barbecue special with a choice of house-smoked barbecue pulled pork sandwich, house-smoked barbecue beef brisket sandwich, or crispy smoked chicken wings; includes a choice of 20 oz. beer from the Silver Reef Brewing Co., which is owned by the Ellis family.

$20; available July 4 at Ellis Island

Mijo Modern Mexican

Offers the Michelada Papi cocktail featuring a Michelada with smoked bacon-wrapped jalapeno shrimp and carne seca, or beef jerky ($32); and the Firecracker dessert with a fluffy pastel de elote, or sweet corn cake, filled with dulce de leche mousse, berries, and served with dollops of house-made whipped cream, ($18).

Available July 4 at Durango

108 Drinks

Offers the Red, White & Booze Colada with Bacardi Superior Silver Rum, Blue Curaçao, strawberry and coconut.

$15; available July 4 at the Strat

Temaki Bar

Offers the Dynamite Roll filled with avocado, cucumber, kanikama (krab), and serrano peppers wrapped in crispy nori, and topped with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, blue and red Pop Rocks, with microflowers, bubu arare and ponzu sauce.

$28; available July 4-6 at Proper Eats Food Hall at Aria

Sourdough Cafe

Offers Big Chuck’s BBQ Platter featuring St. Louis ribs, barbecue chicken breast, a hot link, french fries, baked beans, coleslaw, corn on the cob and apple pie.

$19.99; available July 4-6 at Arizona Charlie’s Boulder and Arizona Charlie’s Decatur

Tailgate Social

Offers a Fourth of July weekend special with barbecue favorites July 4-6. Choices include a pulled pork sandwich ($17); barbecue chicken sandwich served with fries ($17); the Tailgate Burger, an 8-ounce wood-grilled patty topped ($12); and barbecue ribs served with coleslaw ($27).

Available July 4-6 at Palace Station