The interior of The X Pot, a hot pot restaurant in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Chubby Group)
A display of wagyu from The X Pot, a hot pot restaurant in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Chubby Group)
Wagyu ready for the pot at The X Pot, a hot pot restaurant in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (@nathanmedia)
Wagyu bites from The X Pot, a hot pot restaurant in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (@nathanmedia)
A stylishly presented cocktail from The X Pot, a hot pot restaurant in The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Chubby Group)
Dining Out

Famed Las Vegas Strip hot pot spot closing for renovations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2025 - 8:35 am
 

The X Pot, the hot pot hot spot in The Venetian, is closing soon for renovations, according to a representative for the restaurant.

After service on July 31, the restaurant will shutter for about two months for an upgrade that includes a buffet line combined with table service. Reopening is scheduled for October.

Until the closure, X Pot is celebrating its fifth anniversary with an unlimited wagyu and seafood experience that has a 100-minute time limit and features a buffet spread with table service, much like the new concept after renovation. The experience is a change from X Pot’s usual à la carte or tasting menus.

The promotion (which also includes soup, appetizers and dessert) runs $119 or $159, with the higher-priced tier offering more seafood.

X Pot, one of a very few places on the Las Vegas Strip to serve true hot pot, belongs to the Chubby Group portfolio that also includes, in Las Vegas, Chubby Cattle BBQs on Spring Mountain Road and South Jones Boulevard, Mikiya Wagyu Shabu House on Spring Mountain, and Chubby Skewers, opening soon on Spring Mountain with dishes inspired by Dongbei-style cooking from northeast China.

Visit thexpot.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

