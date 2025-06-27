Acclaimed Chinatown restaurant to close; Chef Oscar Amador plans new concept

EDO Tapas and Wine, the intimate Spanish restaurant situated in a Chinatown strip mall, will close its doors in September, the owners announced on Friday.

One of Las Vegas’s most acclaimed dining spots is preparing to plate its final meal.

EDO Tapas and Wine, the intimate Spanish restaurant situated in a Chinatown strip mall, will close its doors in September, the owners announced on Friday. However, fans of the renowned 35-seat gem won’t have to wait long for the next course — Chef Oscar Amador is planning a new concept in the same location.

The closure marks the end of an era for the restaurant, which began in 2018 as a food truck. Since then, EDO has earned a loyal following and a stream of local accolades, including “Restaurant of the Year” from Desert Companion and a place as one of the “10 Most Exciting New Restaurants” from VEGAS Magazine.

Amador’s partner, co-owner Roberto Liendo, said many weren’t sure about the concepts transition to a brick-and-mortar location at first, but that “ultimately, we were able to bring a new style of dining to the area, focused on a chef-driven menu with incredible hospitality.”

Known for its creative tasting menus and Catalonian flavors, EDO offered inventive small plates such as Green Tartare — a blend of zucchini, avocado, and pistachio vinaigrette — and the Montadito, a smoked salmon crostini with truffled cream cheese and honey. A rotating Gin and Tonic cart and a full Iberico de Bellota program helped solidify its reputation as a unique culinary experience in Las Vegas.

As the restaurant prepares for its final months, the team plans to bring back some of its most popular dishes, including cuttlefish carbonara.

“The concept will really open up a space for Chef Oscar to play with techniques and flavors,” said Joe Mikulich, a EDO hospitality Group partner. “While we eagerly anticipate and prepare for the opening of Braseria on Paradise Road this year, it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to EDO.”

The yet-unnamed concept will continue under the direction of Chef Oscar, who also leads Anima by EDO in southwest Las Vegas. No opening date has been announced.

“EDO has been the story of my career so far, from Spain and El Bulli to Las Vegas and Le Cirque,” said Amador. “We’re looking forward to seeing all of the guests who has built EDO with us as we being another chapter in this space.”