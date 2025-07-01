site-bg-left
Dining Out

Popular Vietnamese restaurant in Las Vegas to close

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2025 - 9:12 am
 
Updated July 1, 2025 - 11:39 am

District One Kitchen & Bar, the Vietnamese and Asian fusion spot that opened in 2014 in Chinatown Las Vegas, is closing after service on July 6, the restaurant confirmed. District One will be shuttered for about six to eight weeks for remodeling, then reopen as a new concept, perhaps a Japanese restaurant.

Chef Khai Vu, a native of Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, launched District One, naming the restaurant after the central business, shopping and entertainment area of the city.

The menu at District One runs to dishes such as tamarind mussels, garlic noodles, oxtail fried rice, a Viet Cajun seafood boil, Vietnamese fried chicken, several styles of pho, and eggplant, oysters, seafood and skewers prepared on the grill.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

