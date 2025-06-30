Taco spot named for luchador coming to Fremont East

A new taco spot named for a luchador is coming to Fremont East.

A new taco spot named for a legendary luchador is coming to Fremont East.

Taco Escobar will open at 509 E. Fremont St., across the street from Evel Pie, in July. Both restaurants are owned by Lev Group.

The restaurant is said to be dedicated to (and decked out with) Taco Escobar memorabilia. Escobar, according to a release from Feast of Friends, was a famed Mexican luchador, or masked wrestler, whose career spanned several decades.

The menu will feature scratch-made chicken tacos on handmade tortillas, including beef birria, chicken tinga and marinated mushrooms. Margaritas, palomas and signature cocktails will be available to sip.

The new shop will replace Smashed Pig, which closed in 2023.

Taco Escobar will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays, and until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Contact Kristen DeSilva at kdesilva@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kristendesilva on X.