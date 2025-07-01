Downtown Vegas social club debuts bites and snacks menu

Doberman Drawing Room, the downtown Las Vegas cocktail lounge meets social club, has launched a menu of bar bites and snacks to complement its inventive beverages.

This Doberman bites. With flavor.

Look for warm tangerine and rosemary olives, Berber-spiced chicharrón and maple-candied pecans. Kettle chips are graced with ancient sea salt and served with caramelized onion dip. For a lift of luxe, add Royal Osetra caviar.

Tinned fish is accompanied by warm sourdough swiped with crushed purple chilis and French butter. A Charcuterie Library for Two showcases a hollowed vintage book. A “page” from the book is set alight, burning away to reveal a spread of fruit, cheese, meats and house preserves.

On the sweet side, brown butter and Swiss chocolate chip cookies are paired with limoncello sugar.

Cocktails and mocktails

The bites and snacks are offered nightly alongside cocktails and other pours created by Juyoung Kang, a leading Vegas mixologist.

Among the signature sips are a Tom Kha Fizz (gin, tom yum spices, coconut, bird’s eye chili), a Peter Pepper Martini (lemongrass shochu, dry vermouth, white balsamic), and a spirit-free Coffee Cheesecake blending espresso, Parmesan and honey.

Doberman appears on the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s list of Top 100 Restaurants for 2025, praised for its creative drinks and its moody interior stuffed with what appear to be the finds of an aristocrat afflicted with wanderlust.

Doberman, at 1025 S. First St., Suite 100, is a project of Ryan Doherty and his Corner Bar Management. It opened in April. Although the bar features memberships, walk-ins and reservations from nonmembers are welcomed. Visit dobermandtlv.com.

