Wine Hearse presents a Vegas playground inspired by the films of David Lynch

It feels absolutely appropriate — and perhaps inevitable — that Wine Hearse should uncork an event celebrating filmmaker David Lynch.

The Las Vegas special events company serves wines from the back of a vintage hearse — at everything from weddings to wakes. A scene with the hearse might easily have appeared in a production from the late filmmaker, whose dark surrealism offered a distinctive vision of American life.

Photography and mixology

That vision will be showcased on Aug. 9 when Wine Hearse presents Lynchland, a cocktail party and photography playground at The Dark Room, 1515 E. Tropicana Ave., Suite 660, from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

The event features photo experiences and mini cocktails (or mocktails) inspired by the films “Blue Velvet” and “Eraserhead” and by the TV show “Twin Peaks.” Lynchland also offers an all-vinyl soundtrack by DJ Copay, Lynchian flash tattoos by Lawless Atelier, limited-edition stickers by Veia Luxe Vending, a Night Garden Floral installation, a costume contest with prizes and a cash bar pouring Pursued by Bear wines from Kyle MacLachlan, star of “Twin Peaks.”

General admission tickets are $65, while VIP tickets (7 p.m. entry) are $99, from winehearse.com. Donations will be collected for The Pride Tree, a local nonprofit that supports LGBTQ youth.

Pours on-screen and off

Lynch, who died in January, famously said in an interview that he liked smoking, wine and not bathing, and although wine is not central to his filmography, it helps contribute to mood and atmosphere in scenes set in bars and nightclubs. In his personal life, Lynch joined with an Italian winery in 2006 to release a limited-edition cabernet sauvignon.

He was also an enthusiastic Bordeaux drinker, including Château Lynch-Bages, a fifth-growth from Pauillac whose quality over the years consistently exceeds what its classification would suggest.

Back to “Twin Peaks”: In the 2017 third season, Lynch himself plays FBI regional bureau chief (and later deputy director) Gordon Cole. In one scene, he toasts the FBI with a glass of Bordeaux.

