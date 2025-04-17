Swanky off-Strip restaurant closing after less than a year

The restaurant features a dramatic live-fire open kitchen, seating for about 170 and a menu of modern Greek standards.

Ortikia Mediterranean Grill, the Greek spot at Green Valley Ranch that ranks among the best restaurants to open in Las Vegas in 2024, is closing after less than a year, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned. Ortikia’s last night of service is expected to be in the next several weeks.

Employees were informed Wednesday of the closing and were encouraged to apply for other positions with Station Casinos, a representative for the company said. Ortikia was part of the Station partnership with Blue Ribbon Restaurants, founded in 1992 in New York City by chefs Bruce and Eric Bromberg.

Station has “reached a mutual agreement with Blue Ribbon Restaurants to close Ortikia Mediterranean Grill at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino. We are deeply grateful for the team at Ortikia’s contributions to our resort and the memorable dining experiences they provided.

“We will continue our strong partnership with Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill and remain committed to delivering exceptional culinary experiences to our guests,” Ken Janssen, vice president and general manager of Green Valley Ranch, said in a statement provided to the RJ.

No word on replacement

Ortikia (“quail” in Greek) opened to significant buzz June 3, with its sweeping open kitchen featuring a live-fire grill and rotisserie, a wood-burning oven, a display of chilled fresh seafood and a dramatic copper hood overseeing the action.

In the past year, Ortikia also received praise for dishes such as creamy taramosalata swiped across warm pita, roasted garlic halloumi mingling char and chew, shrimp à la Grecque punchy with garlic, outstanding roast chicken and grilled dorade simply prepared with lemon, capers and olive oil.

The restaurant, off the casino floor, seats about 170, with a bar and lounge, elevated banquettes supplying views to the dining room and kitchen, branched globe chandeliers, a colorful mural that includes a quail and an octopus, and a curving ceiling recalling Greek rooftops.

When asked about the reasons for the closing and what, if anything, is planned to replace Ortikia, the representative said: “We look forward to sharing additional details in the near future.”

