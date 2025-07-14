site-bg-left
The exterior of the former Downtown Cocktail Room in downtown Las Vegas. A replacement for the longtime bar has received special use permit approval from the city of Las Vegas. (City of Las Vegas)
Replacement for pioneering downtown Vegas bar receives approval

July 14, 2025 - 12:59 pm
 

A new bar and lounge is replacing Downtown Cocktail Room, the pioneering bar that ended a 17-year run in November in downtown Vegas on Las Vegas Boulevard South near East Fremont Street.

On July 8, the Las Vegas Planning Commission approved a special use permit covering full on-premise alcohol service for Daphne’s Las Vegas. The proposed project occupies the 3,500-square-foot space at 111 S. Virginia St. that previously housed Downtown Cocktail Room, according to documents submitted to the commission.

Those documents also show the floor plan for Daphne’s features two seating areas, two bars, a kitchen, an office, restrooms and storage.

“At this time, the applicant would like to operate similar to the previous occupant in that food service is not available and there is no area dedicated to a dance floor,” reads the project justification letter from Daphne’s attorneys.

Brutalism and nature

The Daphne’s concept, the letter continues, “is an elevated lounge with DJ spinning on weekends within the front portion of the lease space. The smaller area toward the back of the suite will be a more intimate ‘speakeasy style’ craft bar. This bar does not publish a menu; drinks are purely ‘bartenders’ choice.’ ”

The minimalist design of the new bar features concrete and wood, with greenery “to balance nature with brutalism.” Hours, according to the letter, will be 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and noon to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Vital Vegas first reported on the arrival of Daphne’s, but the project had not been confirmed in the public record (with details) until the release of the planning documents. Daniel Yang, the permit applicant, is a leading Las Vegas bartender.

