$4 pies from this Vegas pizzeria, one of the top 50 in the US

The specially priced pizzas are regular size, come in three topping styles and are offered for one day only.

50 Top Pizza, the highly regarded global pizza guide based in Italy, again recognized Double Zero Pie & Pub, 3853 Spring Mountain Road, as one of the top 50 pizzerias in the U.S. for 2025, coming in at No. 43.

To celebrate the recognition, and to mark its two-year anniversary, Double Zero will offer its three top-selling pizzas (Margherita, pepperoni, funghi) for $4.30 each from 3 to 10 p.m. July 27. One discounted pizza per guest. The pies are regular size, about 11 to 12 inches across, and priced at $4.30 as a nod to Double Zero’s No. 43 ranking.

The pies normally run $20 for the Margherita and $23 for the pepperoni and funghi. Double Zero is known for pizzaiolo-owner Michael Vakneen’s ongoing exploration of the possibilities of dough — of crisp, chew, crumb, char and body. Dough refinements led by general manager Erica Bell, who trained under Vakneen, maintain its character while now allowing for takeout and delivery, something for which previous versions were too “perishable.” Visit doublezeropie.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Todo Bien Tiki Tequileria, 8533 Rozita Lee Ave., Suite 110, in UnCommons, is presenting its Christmas in July pop-up through the end of the month. For the celebration, Todo Bien is joining with Heaven Hill Distillery to present holiday-themed cocktails ($17 to $18), frozen drinks ($16) and cookie-inspired shooters ($10).

Among the pours: Santa’s Slay ($17) made with Elijah Craig bourbon, Zirbenz pine liqueur, pandan liqueur, fresh lemon juice and Fever-Tree tonic, and frozen Mexican hot chocolate made with house-infused vanilla Deep Eddy vodka, Abuelita’s chocolate and almond milk.

The Snickerdoodle shooter brings together Lunazul blanco tequila, Cinerator cinnamon whiskey, almond milk and cinnamon. The pop-up also features festive lighting and over-the-top decor. Visit todobientiki.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

Through July, Bloom @ Press Patio in the Four Seasons is offering The Matriarch, a cocktail shaking together Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose vodka, honeyed chamomile syrup, Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit soda and lemon, with a lavender sea salt rim.

A portion of the proceeds earned from each sale of The Matriarch will be donated to United Way of Southern Nevada’s Women United affinity group, which funds scholarships for female seniors graduating from Southern Nevada high schools and attending a four-year college or university in the region. Cost: $23.

◆ ◆ ◆

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours offers its Chinatown Speakeasy Lip Smacking Tour featuring a guide, signature dishes and creative cocktails or mocktails at each of three stops, along with a dessert sampler at the final stop.

The two-hour tour begins at Más Por Favor (the taqueria with a speakeasy in back), continues at Golden Tiki (with its famous shrunken heads), then finishes at Gyu+ (a daytime sandwich shop meets three-nights-a-week social lounge). Cost of $99 includes taxes and gratuities; lipsmackingfoodietours.com.

◆ ◆ ◆

PT’s Taverns will present its fifth annual Ultimate Wing Down Wing Eating Challenge at 4 p.m. Aug. 2 at PT’s Ranch, 2430 E. Pebble Road. Contestants vie in timed rounds to see who can eat the most wings; top contestants from each round face off in the finals. First place receives $2,500, second place $1,000 and third place $500.

Competitor registration starts at 2:30 p.m. at the tavern on Aug. 2. Entry fee is $10, limited to 100 competitors. Free entry for spectators.

Email tips, questions or feedback to ontheside@reviewjournal.com.