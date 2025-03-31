The LongHorn Steakhouse chain plans to debut a Henderson location in July. (Las Vegas Review-Jo ...
The LongHorn Steakhouse chain plans to debut a Henderson location in July. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The LongHorn Steakhouse chain plans to debut a Henderson location in July. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The LongHorn Steakhouse chain plans to debut a Henderson location in July. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Work continues on a LongHorn Steakhouse at 699 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson Monday, March 31, 2025. The restaurant, scheduled to open in July, will be the first LongHorn Steakhouse in the Las Vegas Valley. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Work continues on a LongHorn Steakhouse at 699 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson Monday, March 31, 2025. The restaurant, scheduled to open in July, will be the first LongHorn Steakhouse in the Las Vegas Valley. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Work continues on a LongHorn Steakhouse at 699 N. Stephanie St. in Henderson Monday, March 31, 2025. The restaurant, scheduled to open in July, will be the first LongHorn Steakhouse in the Las Vegas Valley. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dining Out

One of nation’s largest steakhouse chains finally coming to Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2025 - 9:21 am
 
Updated April 1, 2025 - 8:59 am

LongHorn Steakhouse, a chain that started more than 40 years ago in Atlanta, growing to 500-plus locations today, is set to open in July in Henderson, according to the restaurant website.

LongHorn is converting the former Applebee’s at 699 N. Stephanie St., according to planning documents submitted almost a year ago when LongHorn was seeking approval for the project. Those documents list a restaurant of about 5,400 square feet that seats about 180.

Although LongHorn ranks among the largest U.S. steakhouse chains by number of units, the Henderson location is its first in the Las Vegas Valley.

Conversion is proceeding at the site, and construction fencing is hung with “Opening Soon” and “Carnivores Wanted” signs.

LongHorn, whose motto is “Steak As It Was Meant to Be,” showcases several of what it calls “legendary steaks,” among them a Flo’s Filet, which has been on the menu since opening day in 1981; a center-cut Renegade Sirloin; and a 20-ounce Outlaw Ribeye. Steaks are fire grilled.

The dinner menu also features steak and seafood combos; seafood, chicken and lamb dishes; baby back ribs; a half-pound cheeseburger; entrée salads; and a host of starters and sides. Besides beef, another LongHorn signature is adding a Parmesan crust to spinach dip, cheddar-stuffed mushrooms, chicken breasts or any steak.

The restaurant also serves lunch with steakhouse lunch plates, entrée salads, full-size plates and steaks. Visit longhornsteakhouse.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

