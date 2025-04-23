Cool off with movie series at Fontainebleau Las Vegas pool

Oasis Cinema Club begins May 2 and runs through Sept. 5 with a lineup heavy on animated fare and Marvel offerings.

Oasis Cinema Club is back for another season of entertaining families while helping them cool off.

A lineup of movies heavy on animated fare and Marvel offerings will be shown Fridays and most Sundays at the Oasis Pool at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The series begins May 2 and runs through Sept. 5. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the movies start at 8.

Admission is free for Fontainebleau Rewards members, hotel guests with a valid room key and children 5 and younger. Admission is $10 for everyone else.

See fontainebleaulasvegas.com for more details.

Here’s the schedule:

May 2: “Coco”

May 9: “Barbie”

May 16: “Thor: Love & Thunder”

May 23: “Finding Nemo”

May 25: “Top Gun”

May 29: “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

June 1: “Luca”

June 5: “Uncharted”

June 8: “Moana”

June 12: “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest”

June 15: “Onward”

June 19: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

June 22: “Inside Out 2”

June 26: “Toy Story”

June 29: “Elemental”

July 3: “Finding Dory”

July 4: “Top Gun: Maverick”

July 6: “Baywatch”

July 10: “The Little Mermaid (2023)”

July 13: “The Meg”

July 17: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

July 20: “The Secret Life of Pets 2”

July 24: “Moana 2”

July 27: “Despicable Me 4”

July 31: “Lilo & Stitch”

Aug. 3: “Avengers: Endgame”

Aug. 8: “The Incredibles”

Aug. 15: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Aug. 22: “Captain America: Brave New World”

Aug. 29: “Frozen”

Sept. 5: “Batman & Robin”