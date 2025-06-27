New movies and TV shows to stream this week

Season 4 of “The Bear,” a movie adaptation of “Minecraft” and the third and final season of “Squid Game.”

The Bear

In Season 4 of this acclaimed series, viewers will find out if Michelin-starred chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) can successfully run a fine dining restaurant in Chicago. Now on Hulu

A Minecraft Movie

This movie adaptation of the popular game stars Jack Black and Jason Momoa. Now on HBO Max

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together

Recording artists Nelly and Ashanti were an item for more than 10 years before their breakup in 2013. They got back together in 2023 and are now married with a son – and a reality show. Now on Peacock

Tracker

Jensen Ackles (“Supernatural”) plays an LAPD detective assigned to a task force investigating the murder of a government official in this new crime thriller series. Now on Amazon

My Mom Jayne

Mariska Hargitay’s documentary about her mother, Jayne Mansfield, “My Mom Jayne,” chronicles the life of the Hollywood icon, who died in a car accident at 34, when Hargitay was only 3. Friday on HBO Max

Nosferatu

Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgård lead the Robert Eggers-directed update of the 1922 silent vampire classic. Friday on Amazon

Squid Game

The third and final season of this dystopian thriller follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after he loses his best friend in the game and is driven to despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun). Friday on Netflix

Nautilus

This reimagining of Jules Verne’s novel “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” traces the oceangoing origin story of the character known as Captain Nemo (Shazad Latif). Sunday on AMC+