New movies and TV shows to stream this week
Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter, a new comedy from Lena Dunham and a “Love Island” spinoff.
Back to the Frontier
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network presents “a social experiment” in which three families live “Little House on the Prairie”-style for eight weeks. Now on Max
Ballard
Maggie Q portrays LAPD homicide detective Renée Ballard in this “Bosch” spinoff that’s also based on books by Michael Connelly. Now on Amazon
Too Much
Meg Stalter of “Hacks” stars in this new comedy from Lena Dunham. It’s a semiautobiographical story about a heartbroken New Yorker who moves to London to begin anew and finds herself drawn to a musician (Will Sharpe) against her better judgment. Now on Netflix
Jaws 50: The Definitive Inside Story
Steven Spielberg reflects on the “life-altering experience” of making “Jaws,” which celebrates its 50th anniversary this summer, in this new documentary. Friday on Disney+ and Hulu
Opus
Writer-director Mark Anthony Green’s debut “Opus,” a horror film about a reclusive pop star, did not receive the best reviews out of Sundance this year. But it touts the kind of cast — led by Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich — and intriguing premise that makes it a hard-to-resist curiosity. Friday on Max
Pavements
Alex Ross Perry’s experimental documentary about ’90s indie rockers Pavement features actors (Joe Keery, Nat Wolff, Jason Schwartzman), the real band members, archival footage and irreverent stagings that help tell the group’s story as unconventionally as possible. Friday on Mubi
The Institute
Ben Barnes and Mary-Louise Parker star in this eight-episode series based on Stephen King’s 2019 novel of the same name. It’s about a teenage boy named Luke — with an exceptionally high intellect — who wakes up in a strange, unknown facility run by the government that imprisons kids with unique abilities. Sunday on MGM+
Love Island: Beyond the Villa
The cast of “Love Island USA” was so popular, they’ve got their own spinoff called “Love Island: Beyond the Villa.” The show follows six of the core cast living in L.A. as they adjust to the limelight and attempt to maintain their relationships. Sunday on Peacock