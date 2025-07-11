New movies and TV shows to stream this week

Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter, a new comedy from Lena Dunham and a “Love Island” spinoff.

Back to the Frontier

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network presents “a social experiment” in which three families live “Little House on the Prairie”-style for eight weeks. Now on Max

Ballard

Maggie Q portrays LAPD homicide detective Renée Ballard in this “Bosch” spinoff that’s also based on books by Michael Connelly. Now on Amazon

Too Much

Meg Stalter of “Hacks” stars in this new comedy from Lena Dunham. It’s a semiautobiographical story about a heartbroken New Yorker who moves to London to begin anew and finds herself drawn to a musician (Will Sharpe) against her better judgment. Now on Netflix

Jaws 50: The Definitive Inside Story

Steven Spielberg reflects on the “life-altering experience” of making “Jaws,” which celebrates its 50th anniversary this summer, in this new documentary. Friday on Disney+ and Hulu

Opus

Writer-director Mark Anthony Green’s debut “Opus,” a horror film about a reclusive pop star, did not receive the best reviews out of Sundance this year. But it touts the kind of cast — led by Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich — and intriguing premise that makes it a hard-to-resist curiosity. Friday on Max

Pavements

Alex Ross Perry’s experimental documentary about ’90s indie rockers Pavement features actors (Joe Keery, Nat Wolff, Jason Schwartzman), the real band members, archival footage and irreverent stagings that help tell the group’s story as unconventionally as possible. Friday on Mubi

The Institute

Ben Barnes and Mary-Louise Parker star in this eight-episode series based on Stephen King’s 2019 novel of the same name. It’s about a teenage boy named Luke — with an exceptionally high intellect — who wakes up in a strange, unknown facility run by the government that imprisons kids with unique abilities. Sunday on MGM+

Love Island: Beyond the Villa

The cast of “Love Island USA” was so popular, they’ve got their own spinoff called “Love Island: Beyond the Villa.” The show follows six of the core cast living in L.A. as they adjust to the limelight and attempt to maintain their relationships. Sunday on Peacock