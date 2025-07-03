What’s coming to movie theaters this week

Ron Burgundy and Spinal Tap return, the “Jurassic” franchise returns to its dino roots and a family of farmers takes on a violent militia.

Here’s a look at movies in theaters this weekend:

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

San Diego’s top-rated newsman (Will Ferrell) feels threatened by the arrival of a female co-anchor (Christina Applegate). It’s playing Friday, Monday and Tuesday at Galaxy Boulevard, Galaxy Cannery and Galaxy Green Valley.

40 Acres

In a future decimated by famine, a family of Black Canadian farmers looks to defend their homestead and its resources against a violent militia.

Jurassic World Rebirth

When it’s found to include the key to a life-saving drug, a covert operations expert (Scarlett Johansson) leads a team determined to retrieve dinosaur DNA in this sequel set five years after the events of “Jurassic World Dominion.”

This Is Spinal Tap 41st Anniversary

David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), collectively known as England’s loudest and most punctual band, embark on an ill-fated U.S. tour. It’s playing Saturday, Sunday and Monday in multiple theaters.

Christopher Lawrence