Will Ferrell and Christina Applegate in a scene from the 2004 comedy "Anchorman: The Legen ...
Will Ferrell and Christina Applegate in a scene from the 2004 comedy "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy." (Dreamworks)
Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Greyeyes, Kataem O’Connor, Haile Amare and Jaeda LeBlanc in ...
Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Greyeyes, Kataem O’Connor, Haile Amare and Jaeda LeBlanc in 40 ACRES, a Magnolia Pictures release. Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures
Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Greyeyes, Kataem O’Connor, Haile Amare and Jaeda LeBlanc in ...
Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Greyeyes, Kataem O’Connor, Haile Amare and Jaeda LeBlanc in 40 ACRES, a Magnolia Pictures release. Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures
Movies

What’s coming to movie theaters this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2025 - 7:27 am
 

Here’s a look at movies in theaters this weekend:

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

San Diego’s top-rated newsman (Will Ferrell) feels threatened by the arrival of a female co-anchor (Christina Applegate). It’s playing Friday, Monday and Tuesday at Galaxy Boulevard, Galaxy Cannery and Galaxy Green Valley.

40 Acres

In a future decimated by famine, a family of Black Canadian farmers looks to defend their homestead and its resources against a violent militia.

Jurassic World Rebirth

When it’s found to include the key to a life-saving drug, a covert operations expert (Scarlett Johansson) leads a team determined to retrieve dinosaur DNA in this sequel set five years after the events of “Jurassic World Dominion.”

This Is Spinal Tap 41st Anniversary

David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), collectively known as England’s loudest and most punctual band, embark on an ill-fated U.S. tour. It’s playing Saturday, Sunday and Monday in multiple theaters.

Christopher Lawrence

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
more Movies