What’s coming to movie theaters this week

James Gunn offers a new take on the Man of Steel, influencers are forced into a deadly game, and the sci-fi comedy “Galaxy Quest” returns to theaters.

Here’s a look at movies coming to theaters this weekend:

Galaxy Quest

The cast of a sci-fi TV series (Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub) is recruited by aliens to help them in an intergalactic war. The 1999 comedy returns to theaters Friday, Monday and Tuesday at Galaxy Boulevard, Galaxy Cannery and Galaxy Green Valley.

Skillhouse

Ten top influencers are kidnapped and forced to create new content, with the person gaining the fewest likes each round being executed, in this horror story.

Superman

Writer-director James Gunn kicks off the DC Universe with this new take on the Man of Steel starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Christopher Lawrence