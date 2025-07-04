New movies and TV shows to stream this week

More than 25 hours of swimming with the sharks, Charlize Theron returns in “The Old Guard 2,” and Ryan Coogler weaves a supernatural tale.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Reunion Special

After a successful second season, the cast of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” gather for their first reunion episode. #MomTok has a lot to hash out, including infidelity rumors and accusations of clout-chasing. Now on Hulu

Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano

This documentary follows boxers Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano as they train for their much-anticipated third meeting, set for July 11 at Madison Square Garden. Now on Netflix

The Old Guard 2

The wait has been long for this sequel to Gina Prince-Bythewood’s 2020 streaming hit starring Charlize Theron as part of a team of centuries-old mercenaries. In “The Old Guard 2,” shot back in 2022, Victoria Mahoney takes over as director, while Theron returns as Andy, a warrior who has now lost her immortality. Now on Netflix

Sinners

Arguably the movie of the year up to this point, Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller stars Michael B. Jordan as a pair of twins who return to their hometown to open a juke joint in 1930s Mississippi. Vampires, and other dark forces, intrude on their plans. Friday on Max

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

A Zambian family funeral unearths a dark past and an anguished reckoning in Rungano Nyoni’s beguiling follow-up to the equally compelling “I Am Not a Witch.” Friday on Max

SharkFest

National Geographic has compiled more than 25 hours of television for its annual SharkFest. In the docuseries, “Investigation Shark Attack,” scientists attempt to pinpoint what causes a shark to attack. “Super Shark Highway” follows researchers as they track sharks along migration routes in the waters off Australia. The goal is to find ways for sharks and humans to coexist. Sunday on Disney+ and Hulu

Quarterback

The hit series returns to give viewers behind-the-scenes access to three quarterbacks — Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, Detroit’s Jared Goff and Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins ­— during the 2024-25 NFL season, showing all the ups and downs of navigating one of the toughest positions in sports, both on and off the field. Tuesday on Netflix