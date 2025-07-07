Get movie tickets for half price in Las Vegas with this new deal

Some concessions will cost less, too, under the new program.

Moviegoing is getting cheaper at a couple of Las Vegas theaters.

Beginning this week, AMC Theatres is turning its traditional “Discount Tuesdays” into “50% Off Tuesdays.” The new “50% Off Wednesdays” program also launches this week.

In addition to adult evening tickets being available for half price, the chain’s small popcorn and drink combo will also be half off on those days.

The deals are available to AMC Stubs members, including those who sign up for the free tier. Guests can sign up through the AMC mobile app, at AMCTheatres.com or at any AMC location.

The idea was floated March 31 at CinemaCon and announced in May.

AMC made waves earlier this month when it announced a deal with National CineMedia to run more commercials as part of the pre-show. The theater chain’s FAQ page now advises that, including movie trailers, there will be “approximately 25-30 minutes of this preshow material.”

AMC operates the theaters at Town Square and the Rainbow Promenade Shopping Center at Rainbow Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road.