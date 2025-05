Legendary rock and roll band AC/DC rocked Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night during a stop on their Power Up tour.

The band kicked things off with “If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)” from their 1979 hit album “Highway to Hell.”

The band’s next performance is on Apr. 30 in Detroit, Mich.