Best Friends Forever announces daily lineups for 2025 festival

The emo-heavy fest returns to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in October.

Ready to find out precisely when coed indie greats Rilo Kiley play Vegas for the first time in 18 years?

The wait is over, as the daily lineups have been revealed for the return of the emo-centric Best Friends Forever festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Oct. 10-12.

Among the highlights:

— Oct. 10 features a trio of acts performing seminal albums in full, including Cursive (“Domestica”), headliners Minus the Bear (“Menos El Oso”) and Bear vs. Shark (“Terrorshark”). Additionally, emo favorites Mineral will perform their farewell show.

— The Oct. 11 bill is topped by Jawbreaker, with Pedro the Lion celebrating their 30th anniversary alongside Texas Is the Reason, Pretty Girls Make Graves, J. Robbins Plays Burning Airlines and more.

— The night of Oct. 12 features the aforementioned Rilo Kiley, along with Jimmy Eat World performing a special set including songs from their third album “Clarity” plus others rarely heard in their live shows, Cursive returning to perform “The Ugly Organ” with These Arms Are Snakes, Mates of State and others.

Single-day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at bestfriendsforeverfest.com.

