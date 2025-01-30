Las Vegas Show Guide

The Lost Souls acrobatic team performs during “Absinthe’s” 12th anniversary at Caesars Palace on Monday, April 4, 2023. (Spiegelworld)

Las Vegas show listings through April 10, 2025.

‘Absinthe’

7, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday in the Spiegeltent on the Roman Plaza at Caesars Palace, tickets start at $129. No one younger than 18. spiegelworld.com; 702-534-3419

‘All Motown’

8 p.m. daily in the Showroom at Alexis Park Resort, $52.95-$72.95. Featuring the Duchesses of Motown. allmotown.com

‘All Shook Up: Tribute to The King’

6 p.m. daily in the Showroom at Alexis Park Resort, $65.95-$85.95. ticketkite.com

‘Atomic Saloon Show’

7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Atomic Saloon at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, tickets start at $149. No one younger than 18. spiegelworld.com; 702-534-3419

‘The Australian Bee Gees Show’

6 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday in the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur, $39.95-$70.95. excalibur.com; 702-597-7600

‘Awakening’

7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday through Tuesday in the Awakening Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, tickets start at $99. wynnlasvegas.com; 702-770-9966

Barry Manilow

8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday in the Westgate International Theater at Westgate, $57.99-$355. ticketmaster.com; 800-653-8000

‘BattleBots: Destruct-A-Thon’

6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Entertainment Studios, 4165 Koval Lane, tickets start at $49. battlebots.com

Blue Man Group

5 and 8 p.m. daily in the Theater at Luxor, tickets start at $49. blueman.com/vegas; 800-258-3626

Bohemian Queen

7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Showroom at the South Point, tickets start at $30. southpointcasino.com; 844-846-8689

Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club

8 p.m. daily at the MGM Grand, $59.95-$79.95; with Brad Garrett $93.95-$115.95. No one younger than 21. 866-740-7711

‘Carpenters Legacy’

5 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, $59.99-$79.99. vtheater.com

Carrot Top

8 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the Atrium Showroom at Luxor, $40-$75. No one younger than 16. Dark Monday through April 13. luxor.com

'Cash After Dark — The Johnny Cash Tribute Show’

7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday in Vegas Stand Up & Rock Showroom at Oyo hotel-casino, tickets start at $44.95. ticketkite.com

Chippendales

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday through Saturday, 2:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the Mat Franco Theater at The Linq, tickets start at $57.95. No one younger than 18. chippendales.com

Comedy Cellar

7 and 9:30 p.m. daily at Rio, $32-$42. riolasvegas.com

Criss Angel: ‘Mindfreak’

7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday in the Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $80. crissangel.com

David Copperfield

7 and 9:30 p.m. daily with 4 p.m. show Saturday in the Theatre at the MGM Grand, $71.37-$220. mgmgrand.com; 866-740-7711

‘DiscoShow’

7 and 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at The Linq, tickets start at $99. No one younger than 18. spiegelworld.com; 702-534-3419

Dita Von Teese

9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in Voltaire at The Venetian, tickets start at $55. voltairelv.com

Donny Osmond

7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas, $65-$119. Dark through April 7. harrahslasvegas.com; 855-234-7469

Eddie Griffin

8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday through Wednesday in the Saxe Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $84.98. vtheater.com

‘Fantasy’

10:30 p.m. daily in the Atrium Showroom at Luxor, $39-$59. No one younger than 18. luxor.com

Farrell Dillon — Comedy Magician

4 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday in Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at the Linq Promenade, tickets start at $27.99. ticketmaster.com

‘Frank Marino’s Divas, Drag and Drinks’

6 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday in 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, tickets start at $49. virginhotelslv.com

Gerry McCambridge: ‘The Mentalist’

7:30 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $49.98. No one younger than 16. vtheater.com

‘Ghost Stories’

7 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, 9 p.m. Thursday at 1923 Prohibition Bar at Mandalay Bay, $39-$69. Featuring Kent Axell. 1923lv.com

Gordie Brown: ‘Lasting Impressions’

7:30 p.m. Saturday and Thursday in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $15-$45. goldennugget.com/lasvegas

‘iLuminate’

7 p.m. Friday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at The Strat, $49-$89. thestrat.com; 702-380-7777

Jabbawockeez

5:30 and 8 p.m. Wednesday through Monday at the MGM Grand, $49.99-$110. mgmgrand.com; 866-740-7711

Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club

4, 8 and 10 p.m. Friday, 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 and 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday with 11:30 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday at the Linq Promenade, tickets start at $20. ticketmaster.com; 800-653-8000

‘Ka’

4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday in the Theatre at MGM Grand, tickets start at $69. cirquedusoleil.com; 866-740-7711

Kevin Lepine: ‘Hypnosis Unleashed’

9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Canyon Club at Four Queens, $29-$39. No one younger than 18. fourqueens.com; 702-385-4011

‘King of Diamonds — The Neil Diamond Tribute’

9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday in Vegas Stand Up & Rock Showroom at Oyo hotel-casino, tickets start at $44.95. ticketkite.com

L.A. Comedy Club

6, 8 and 10 p.m. daily in the Dragon Room at The Strat, tickets start at $39.95-$59.95. The Happy Hour Variety Show with Julio Gonzalez at 6 p.m.; national touring headliners at 8 p.m. daily and 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, with Butch Bradley at 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday. thestrat.com; 702-380-7777

Las Vegas Live Comedy Club

9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $49.98. vtheater.com

‘Mac King Comedy Magic Show’

3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur, $44.95-$54.95. excalibur.com; 702-597-7600

‘Mad Apple’

7 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at New York-New York, tickets start at $59. newyorknewyork.com; 866-606-7111

‘The Magic of Jen Kramer’

5 p.m. Friday through Sunday in Westgate Cabaret at Westgate, $29.99-$49.99. ticketmaster.com

‘Magic Mike Live’

7:30 and 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with 5 p.m. show Saturday in the Theatre at Sahara Las Vegas, tickets start at $54. No one younger than 18. ticketmaster.com; 800-653-8000

‘Marriage Can Be Murder’

7 p.m. Thursday through Monday at the Venue at The Orleans, tickets start at $78.94. marriagecanbemurder.com

Mat Franco: ‘Magic Reinvented Nightly’

7 p.m. Friday through Wednesday in the Theater at The Linq, $46.99-$105.98. ticketmaster.com

‘Menopause the Musical’

4 and 8 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday, 8 p.m. Friday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in Harrah’s Cabaret at Harrah’s Las Vegas, $64.90-$89.21. caesars.com/shows

‘Michael Jackson One’

7 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday in the Theatre at Mandalay Bay, tickets start at $69. cirquedusoleil.com; 877-632-7400

Mike Hammer: ‘Comedy Magic’

7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Canyon Club at Four Queens, $29-$39. fourqueens.com; 702-385-4011

‘MJ Live’

7 p.m. Friday through Monday, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday in the Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas, tickets start at $76. ticketmaster.com

‘Mystere’

7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at Treasure Island, tickets start at $69. treasureisland.com; 800-392-1999

‘Nathan Burton Magic Show’

4 p.m. Friday through Wednesday in the Theater at Flyover, tickets start at $22. nathanburton.com

‘O’

7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at Bellagio, tickets start at $79. Dark through April 8. bellagio.com; 888-488-7111

‘Paranormal — Mind Reading Magic’

4 p.m. Wednesday through Monday in the Imagine Showroom at Horseshoe Las Vegas, $43.11-$70.44. Featuring Frederic Da Silva. ticketmaster.com; 855-234-7469

‘Penn & Teller’

8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Rio, $76-$98.50. Dark Friday. riolasvegas.com

Piff the Magic Dragon

7 p.m. Saturday through Thursday in the Showroom at Flamingo, $62.95-$103. caesars.com/shows; 855-234-7469

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $29.99. Dark through April 9. vtheater.com

‘Potted Potter’

7 p.m. Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday in the Imagine Showroom at Horseshoe Las Vegas, $49.99-$99.99. A Harry Potter parody. ticketmaster.com

‘Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show’

8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $42.20. No one younger than 16. vtheater.com

‘Raiding the Rock Vault’

8 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday at the Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip, tickets start at $49. raidingtherockvault.com

‘Rouge’

8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 9 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday in Strat Theater at The Strat, $59-$109. No one younger than 18. thestrat.com; 702-380-7777

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!’

7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 9:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday and Thursday in the Showroom at Flamingo, $49-$122.25. caesars.com/shows

Shin Lim: ‘Limitless’

7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with 4:30 p.m. show Saturday in the Theatre at Palazzo, tickets start at $49.99. ticketmaster.com; 702-414-9000

‘Soul of Motown’

7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the Westgate Cabaret at Westgate, $29.99-$59.99. ticketmaster.com

Tape Face

7:30 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday in the Underground Theater at the MGM Grand, tickets start at $49. mgmgrand.com; 866-740-7711

Terry Fator

7 p.m. Sunday, 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday in Strat Theater at The Strat, tickets start at $59. thestrat.com; 702-380-7777

‘Thunder From Down Under’

8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday in the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur, $49.95-$90.95. No one younger than 18. excalibur.com; 702-597-7600

‘Tournament of Kings’

6 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday at Excalibur, tickets start at $63.44. excalibur.com; 702-597-7600

‘V — The Ultimate Variety Show’

7 p.m. daily in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $59.98. vtheater.com

‘Vegas! The Show’

7 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the Saxe Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $59.98. vtheater.com

Wayne Newton

7 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Wednesday in Bugsy’s Cabaret at Flamingo, tickets start at $82. ticketmaster.com; 855-234-7469

‘Wow’

7 p.m. Friday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 7 and 9 p.m. Sunday and Thursday, 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Showroom at Rio, $52.99-$126.93. riolasvegas.com

‘X Burlesque’

7 and 10 p.m. Friday and Thursday, 10 p.m. Saturday, Monday through Wednesday in Bugsy’s Cabaret at Flamingo, $56-$88. No one younger than 18. ticketmaster.com

‘X Country’

10 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the Cabaret at Harrah’s Las Vegas, $48-$82.95. No one younger than 18. harrahslasvegas.com

‘Zombie Burlesque’

8 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $59.98. vtheater.com