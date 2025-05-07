‘Star Wars’ parody is a saber-swinging good time in Las Vegas

What’s great about comedy is you get an instant verdict. The review is simply laugh-or-not, pass-or-fail. And I cracked up through “Empire Strips Back — A Burlesque Parody” which opened at the Rio on May the 4th (be with you, the last time we will use that pun).

This intergalactic getaway had me hooked when Jabba the Hut and Princess Leia, attached with a chain and slithering across the stage, romped to “Hypnotize” by Notorious B.I.G.

The tongue-wagging Jabba would have to be the largest and most imposing prop ever on that stage, which for 24 years hosted the Chippendales.

In the mix: The Landspeeder gets a thorough sponge bath by the Princess. Han Solo and Chewbacca perform a saucy dance number to a medley featuring “It’s Tricky” by Run DMC and “I Want it That Way” by the Backstreet Boys while Darth Vader strips to a black bodysuit. C3PO grooves freely to “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I.

Our emcee is Oakland-based comic Eric Turner, as the nephew of Lando Calrissian — said to be unavailable because he’s shooting a Colt-45 commercial (IYKYK). A classic line from the blue-caped host, “If you’re not a ‘Star Wars’ fan and like the show, tell your friends, because you’re the only ones with friends to tell.”

The back-to-the-future gem is piloted by David Foster, late of Spiegelworld, who is leasing the space from the Rio’s new owners from Dreamscape Co. The resort repped on opening night by CEO Patrick Miller.

Emboldened a generational brand and burlesque sensuality, “ESB” has a track record, performing in such metropolitan destinations as San Francisco (Lucas’s home court), Los Angeles (where the movies are made), New York, Chicago, Washington D.C. and Boston. A version opened in London on Sunday, alongside its Las Vegas counterpart.

The production balances familiarity with originality. “ESB” peels away “Star Wars” hard-focused, sci-fi persona. The numbers are sexy, cast members donning costumes — such as Storm Troopers, or “Stormies” — that have been refashioned to show skin and allow for extensive choreography.

Some scenes, such as Jabba and the show-closer, are extensively produced. Others, like R2D2 and Leia swirling to “Diamonds” by Rihanna and “Dirrrty” by Christina Aguilera, carry a cabaret vibe.

The dance team burns, though it would have been great to see more full-ensemble numbers, like the closing “Rapper’s Delight” by Sugarhill Gang, a celebratory excursion punctuated by Yoda’s rap solo.

There is a 20-minute intermission and I ask why, other than to pull revenue from the “Star Wars”-themed bar that was Flirt lounge in the Chippendales days. This is the only show in this city I can track, other than Broadway touring productions at The Smith Center, to break with a full intermission.

The time-tested reason is Las Vegas crowds are far more apt to leave a show at intermission (a quality dating at least to “Avenue Q” at Wynn 20 years ago). The last show to attempt a full intermission was “Disney’s The Lion King” at Mandalay Bay, where at the break the ushers were asked, “How much longer is this?”

Consequently, myself and dozens of attendees missed the first number of Act 2, which (according to what I heard as I waited to be re-seated) was Boba Fett performing to Guns N’ Roses’ “Welcome To the Jungle.”

But Foster says “ESB” is bucking the no-intermission trend and ticket-holders commingle in the lobby, imbibing while posing with the Landspeeder on display.

The experience is as sticky as Jabba himself, and so far audiences are staying with it. I sure did. And because I’m not a “Star Wars” devotee, I’m telling my friends to see it. With a nod to the “Stormies,” this show is sure to light your saber.

Cool Hang Alert

“Cigars, Bourbon & Soul” is on tap at Tap & Ash at 1606 S. Commerce Street in the Arts District. Matt Seward with Richie & Angelo headline. Ms. Jones (aka Black Butterfly) hosts. No cover. Cozy up. It’s a smokin’ cool time with this AE Group endeavor.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.