‘Hamilton’ offering $10 tickets in Smith Center return

Fans eager to see “Hamilton” for $10 at The Smith Center can join a lottery to vie for one or two seats.

Alexander Hamilton graces the $10 bill. As if by fate or marketing strategy, you can see “Hamilton” in Vegas for a 10-spot.

Related, a digital lottery for $10 “Hamilton” tickets at The Smith Center is being held in conjunction with the show’s first performance May 20.

A limited number of tickets are available for every performance for $10 each, including fees. The lottery first opened last Friday, and closes at noon this Thursday, for tickets to performances for May 20 through May 25.

To enter: Use the official app for Hamilton, available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (go to hamiltonmusical.com/us-tour/lottery/#app).

The lottery will open at 10 a.m. every Friday, closing for entry at noon the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances. Winner notifications will be sent between 1 and 3 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket or tickets.

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate. Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets. As the man himself says, or raps, “It’s time to take a shot.”

