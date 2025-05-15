Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

THEATER

‘Hamilton’

Reynolds Hall is becoming known as the room where “The Room Where It Happens” happens. The musical phenomenon “Hamilton” is making its third trip to the venue as part of the Broadway Las Vegas Series following extended runs in 2018 and 2022. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with additional performances through June 1, at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $79.40; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Kenny Chesney

You think Kenny Chesney’s tractor is sexy now? Wait till you see that bad boy in all its pupil-melting, ear-blasting glory when the country superstar launches the most high-tech residency the genre has ever seen at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Sphere. Tickets prices vary by show; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

PODCAST

‘Crime Junkie Podcast Live’

Their podcast boasts more than 1.5 billion downloads. Now, Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat are taking their show on the road. As part of the “Crime Junkie Podcast Live: Life Rule #10 Tour,” the duo will take a deep dive into true crime, live on stage. Be there at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Resorts World Theatre. Tickets start at $40; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPIRITS

Whisky Day

From 11 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday, The Underground speakeasy and distillery at the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., is celebrating World Whisky Day with 10 percent off its American Influence bourbon flight, featuring corn-based whiskeys, and its Whiskeys of the World flight, featuring Irish whiskey, scotch, bourbon and Japanese whisky.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Katy Perry

It’s been a rough 18 months for Katy Perry since she wrapped her residency at Resorts World. She quit her “American Idol” gig after seven years. She was dragged for working with Dr. Luke on her feminist anthem “Woman’s World” — despite Kesha having accused the songwriter and producer of sexual assault. And she was roasted for her recent Blue Origin flight that even had the social media team at Wendy’s asking if she could be sent back to space. Still, the KatyCats probably will be out in force when Perry brings her “Lifetimes Tour” to T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $58; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

The Fray

It’ll be an old favorite at a new venue when stirring, heart-on-the-sleeve pop rockers The Fray inaugurate the Bel-Aire Backyard Poolside Concert Series at 8 p.m. Friday at Durango resort. Tickets start at $49.95; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

WINE

Adriano Marco e Vittoria wine dinner

Beginning 7 p.m. Wednesday, Balla Italian Soul in Sahara Las Vegas is presenting a five-course wine dinner featuring pours from Adriano Marco e Vittoria, a craft winery in Piedmont, Italy. Tickets: $175. Purchase: OpenTable.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Eve 6

Social media made Eve 6 relevant in ways it hadn’t been since frontman Max Collins first sang about wanting to put his tender heart in a blender. Two decades after the band’s peak, Collins came out firing, churning up fake feuds with other late-’90s bands and even Patton Oswalt. But that was back when Twitter was Twitter. Now, your best chance to catch up with the band is when Eve 6 performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Side Lawn at Sunset Station. Tickets start at $43.50; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Chill variety show

Chill Bar & Grill, 7905 W. Sahara Ave., has debuted a variety show starring Little J Gambino that runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Thursdays. The show blends comedy, music and entertainment. Admission to the show is free; seating is first come, first served. The menu at Chill Bar features pizza, burgers, seafood and Mediterranean-inspired plates.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Disturbed

Commemorate 25 years of getting down with “The Sickness” when nü metallers Disturbed celebrate their smash debut with a whole lot of “ooh-wah-ah-ah-ahs!” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $42.70; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin