American Music Awards offering free access to Las Vegas show

If you ever wanted to fill a seat, take a spot in the party pit or be in the red-carpet audience at an awards show, opportunity knocks.

American Music Awards producers are offering free spots at those locations for the show airing May 26 in Las Vegas. Jennifer Lopez hosts. The venue has yet to be announced, but plan for BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau.

The 51st edition of the AMAs is opening up positions to anyone ages 18 or older at OSLAproductions.com. Create a free profile at that site, which will post directives and logistic information.

The AMAs are billed as the world’s largest fan-voted award show honoring recording artists. The show airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ at 5 p.m. May 26. Performers are to be announced.

