Dolly Parton is fine, rep says; prayer post ‘blown out of proportion’

One of Dolly Parton’s sister took to Facebook to ask for prayers amid health concerns. Fans were, of course, alarmed.

Dolly Parton’s sister made a prayer plea on Tuesday, and all heck broke loose.

Freida Parton, one of Parton’s five sisters among her 11 siblings, posted on Facebook on Tuesday, “Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been led to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

Fans immediately posted urgent prayers and positive thoughts for Parton, who on Sept. 28 called off six December shows at the Colosseum due to health issues. Fellow country star Tim McGraw is filling four of those dates.

But Parton rep Olly Rowland said Tuesday that Parton is fine.

“It’s just the kidney stones, and the procedure she needs to resolve those,” Rowland texted. “It looks like her sister posted, and it got quite a bit blown out of proportion, weirdly.”

Parton’s health has been an ongoing concern. She has told fans her doctor has ordered her not to fly. The 79-year-old legend cannot rehearse or perform until this clears.

Parton is well enough to record video Wednesday for an undisclosed project, details to be announced. She is expected on the set in her home in Nashville.

As Parton announced her postponed shows at Caesars Palace, Parton joked, “It must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.