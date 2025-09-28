Citing illness, Dolly Parton drops December shows at Colosseum

Dolly Parton posted Sunday afternoon that illness has forced her to drop her run at Caesars.

Dolly Parton is postponing her holiday run in Las Vegas. Her six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from Dec. 4-Dec. 13 have been taken off the books.

Parton cited a recent illness as the reason.

Parton posted on Wednesday afternoon on social media, “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”

All of the shows, running Dec. 4, 6, 7, 10, 12 and 13, were immediate sellouts. Tickets will be valid for the new dates, refunds available at point of purchase. Instructions will be sent to ticket-holders. Those holding those tickets would be wise to be patient, as it might be a year before Parton is able to return to this run.

She said she joked to her doctors “It must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon.”

The 79-year-old superstar was unable to appear in person at an event in Dollywood on Sept. 17. She addressed her fans virtually, explaining that she suffered a kidney stone that led to complications.

“Turned out it’d given me an infection, and the doctor said, ‘you don’t need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.”

In her Sunday post, Parton said, “I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

Parton plans to work from Nashville as she returns to full health.

“I just need a little time to get the show ready, as they say,” she commented. “And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet.”

