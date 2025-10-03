Country superstar fills Parton dates on the Strip

Tim McGraw has stepped up in the Colosseum shuffle.

The country superstar is planning four shows at Caesars Palace’s signature venue in December, coinciding with the National Finals Rodeo. Dolly Parton announced over the weekend she was tabling her half-dozen shows from Dec. 4 to 13 address heath concerns.

McGraw’s dates are Dec. 4, 6, 12 and 13. All are in place of previously scheduled Parton performances. Parton is expected to plan to reset that series next fall.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Saturday Pacific time at ticketmaster.com.

McGraw was part of the iHeartRadio Music Festival roster at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 20. He has frequently headlined on tour in Las Vegas. He and his wife, Faith Hill, co-starredi n “Soul to Soul” at The Venetian Theatre for 10 weeends from December 2012-April 2013.

