Replacement planned for 31-year-old pho restaurant in Chinatown Vegas

In November, Pho So 1 Vietnamese Restaurant on West Spring Mountain Road shut its doors, seemingly for renovation. The closure turned out to be permanent after 31 years of serving soup laden with aromatic broth, snarls of rice noodles, a salad of fresh herbs, and steak, flank, brisket, fatty brisket, meatballs, and chewy connective tissue like tendon and tripe.

Recently, as first reported by ChinatownVegas.com, a sign reading “Pho Concept Coming Soon” went up in the window of the old Pho So 1, 4745 W. Spring Mountain Road. Clark County business license records list a pending license for Pho Concept at the address.

Restaurants continually change in Chinatown, and 2025 saw several high-profile changes, including the closing in July of District One Kitchen & Bar, which reopened in November as Gastropub Nisei Bar & Grill, and the final service of EDO Tapas & Wine in October, which chef-owner Oscar Amador turned into Amador Cocina Fina just a few weeks later.

