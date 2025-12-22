site-bg-left
The interior of Anima Cocina Fina in Chinatown Las Vegas. (Bronson Loftin)
Steak gilda and frites from Anima Cocina Fina in Chinatown Las Vegas. (Bronson Loftin)
Oregon maitake mushrooms, sukiyaki consommé and Ibérico lardo from Anima Cocina Fina in China ...
Hokkaido scallop sashimi from Anima Cocina Fina in Chinatown Las Vegas. (Bronson Loftin)
Top Las Vegas chef quietly opens his newest restaurant

/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2025 - 7:30 am
 

For one of the most high-profile chefs in Las Vegas, it was the most low profile of openings.

Last month, chef Oscar Amador, he of Anima by EDO, Braseria and EDO Gastropub (the latter two opening in 2026), and multiple James Beard Award nominations, debuted Amador Cocina Fina with little notice. The new restaurant occupies the same Chinatown space where, just a few weeks earlier, he had closed EDO Tapas & Wine after seven years of sending out strikingly creative small plates inspired by the cooking of Barcelona, his hometown.

“We opened quietly because this was never about noise. Amador Cocina Fina is the natural evolution of EDO — not a reinvention but a continuation,” Amador said. “I wanted the space, the team and the food to find their rhythm first.”

Amador described the menu as “Spanish food, led by memories and technique.” A recent 16-course tasting menu for $135 reflects Amador’s at-times startling creativity. Hokkaido uni carrot cake. A macaron of marinated rabbit rillettes. Coca bread, a traditional Catalan flabread, with Ibérico garum, a punchy condiment made by fermenting the trimmings of jamón Ibérico.

Amador Cocina also offers a regular dinner menu that encompasses pa picar (snacks) like wild-caught shrimp with peanut salsa matcha, a ceviche of the day made using dry-aged fish, fire-kissed tapas like La France quesadilla (black truffle foie gras, squash blossom, corn sofrito, Oregon Oaxaca cheese, salsa verde), and chicken marinated in achiote, then fire roasted.

Amador Cocina Fina is at 3400 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 11-A. Visit amadorcocinafina.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

