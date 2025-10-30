Gastropub meets Japanese tavern in new Chinatown Vegas spot — PHOTOS

An American gastropub takes up with a Japanese izakaya (tavern) at Gastropub Nisei Bar & Grill, which recently opened in Chinatown Vegas. The restaurant feels like an ideal fit for Chinatown, perhaps the most culinarily diverse neighborhood in the city, where menus range across Asia and beyond.

Gastropub Nisei comes courtesy of 5LVHospitality and chef Winston Matsuuchi, who also created the highly regarded Omakase Kyara Sake Bar, on South Jones Boulevard near West Sunset Road.

In a Thursday announcement, Matsuuchi said that Gastropub Nisei “is something I’ve always wanted to create — a space that’s a little more experimental, more social and lets us have fun with flavor. While Omakase Kyara offers a refined, intimate dining experience, Nisei is laid back and energetic — a place where guests can enjoy the same quality and craftsmanship in a lively, late-night setting without the formality.”

On the menu

The menu mingles Japanese precision with gastropub comfort in dishes such as wasabi truffle mash, ocean trout tiradito, lobster rolls, a shrimp pan roast, soft-boiled ajitama egg sandos, gyudon Philly sandos and ramen-inspired wagyu meatball ra-pasta.

The bar program showcases cocktails such as Light of the Pear uniting Japanese whisky and spiced pear, a Matcha Colada (an earthy spin on a piña colada) and the Orient Espress (an espresso martini with jabs of ginger honey and chocolate brûlée). Beer, sakes and Japanese whiskies help round out the beverages.

Gastropub Nisei features a sleek, dark space with a glowing bar and a mural by Vegas artist Pretty Done stretching along one wall. The restaurant is at 3400 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 8. It’s open daily from noon to midnight, serving lunch, dinner and late-night bites. Follow @gastropub_nisei on Instagram.

