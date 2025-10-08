‘Do I look sick?’: Dolly Parton says she is fine and workin’ hard

The country superstar was being recorded for commercials for the Grand Ole Opry, a previously booked commitment, when she made the comments.

Updates from Dolly Parton’s medical team — chiefly, Parton herself — indicate she ain’t dead yet.

Parton posted to social media, “I ain’t dead yet,” updating fans and the general public of her status a clip that appeared on her socials at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

“I know lately, everybody thinks I’m sicker than I am,” said Parton, wearing a frilly, western-cut top and black slacks while seated in front of a green screen. “Do I look sick to you? I am workin’ hard here!”

She does not look sick, is the answer from this non-medically trained but qualified entertainment observer.

The 79-year-old legend went on, “I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease, those of you who were were concerned, which I appreciate, and I appreciate your prayers. I am a person of faith. I can always use prayers for anything and everything. But I want you to know that I’m OK.”

Parton was being recorded for commercials for the Grand Ole Opry, a previously booked commitment, when she made the comments.

Parton’s sister Freida Parton had heightened urgency about the superstar’s health on Tuesday, with a call for “prayer warriors.” She said she’d been up all night praying for her sister. But Parton rep Olly Rowland clarified that the icon was OK and she was due to be filmed today, which did happen.

Parton postponed her six dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in December. Tim McGraw has picked up four of those dates, all during the National Finals Rodeo. Parton said she stopped taking care of herself after the death of her husband, Carl Dean, this past March. After she resumed regular care, her doctor found “nothing major” but she needs to be near Vanderbilt University Medical Center in her home of Nashville.

Parton mentioned an AI image of fellow country legend Reba McEntire at Parton’s death bed. “We both look like we need to be buried,” Parton joked, laughing. “Oh, my lord. If I was really dying, I don’t think Reba would be the one at my death bed. She might come visit, earlier.”

And there have been no reported sightings of Reba McEntire around Dolly Parton this week.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.