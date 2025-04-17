Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The San Gennaro Feast, comic Tom Green and an Earth Day ice cream deal top the entertainment lineup for the week of April 18-24.

FESTIVAL

San Gennaro Feast

Sixty carnival rides and games, 40 entertainers and, most importantly, 70 food vendors are expected at the 45th annual San Gennaro Feast. It’s scheduled for 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and April 24, with additional dates through April 27, at the M Resort. Daily admission starts at $17.99 with a five-day pass available for $23.44; sangennarofeast.com.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

Tom Green

Turning annoyance into an art form, comedian/show host/“Freddy Got Fingered” auteur Tom Green knows how to push buttons to the delight of many and the disgust of plenty more. And that’s the whole point: to test both your patience and your gag reflexes. See him at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Wiseguys Town Square. Tickets are $45; wiseguyscomedy.com.

Jason Bracelin

DANCE

‘Peter Pan’

Peter, Wendy, Hook and Tinkerbell will come to life in the world premiere production of “Peter Pan.” Nevada Ballet Theatre presents the work that features choreography by Trey McIntyre and sets and costumes by Emma Bailey (“Six the Musical”). See it at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and April 24, with additional performances through April 27, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $41.35; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SHOPPING

Easter Market

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Easter Market in the Alley takes place on the Green at The District at Green Valley Ranch. The shopping event features more than 30 makers, artisans, herbalists, food vendors and more, along with live music, art and an age-grouped Easter egg hunt. Entry is free to the pet-friendly market.

Johnathan L. Wright

FESTIVAL

Chalk It Down! Festival

Sidewalks in the Arts District will become works of art during the Chalk It Down! Festival. The second annual event will see local artists decorating 5-foot-by-5-foot spots in front of participating businesses. The festival also will include Market in the Alley’s expanded offerings, a kids zone, local musicians and local beers. The Chalk It Down! Festival is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

ICE CREAM

Earth Day special

On Tuesday, Salt & Straw, 6815 Tom Rodriguez St., Suite 120, in UnCommons, is celebrating Earth Day by offering customers a free waffle cone with the purchase of a single scoop. In April, Salt & Straw began using 5-ounce certified compostable scoop cups, eliminating thousands of pounds of paper waste without changing the portion size. Also in April, Salt & Straw introduced five ice cream flavors created in partnership with brands that work to reduce food waste in the U.S.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Shred Fest

A tour that truly lives up to its name, Shred Fest packs a megaton of riffs delivered with the speed and fury of at least 10,000 — maybe even 11,000 — stampeding rhinos when technical metallers Obscura, Atheist, Origin, Decrepit Birth and Fractal Universe team up to overwhelm all in attendance at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $30; seetickets.us.

Jason Bracelin

FAMILIES

Rainforest Adventure

The interactive maze exhibit Rainforest Adventure promises to let attendees swing like a spider monkey and discover giant rodents and super-strong beetles. You had us at “swing like a spider monkey.” The exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Aug. 10 at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum. Admission starts at $11; lvnhm.org.

Christopher Lawrence

SPIRITS

Vodka deals

On Wednesdays in April, the Triple Crown Cigar Lounge in Town Square is offering a 1.5-ounce pour (neat or chilled) of Weber Ranch vodka for $6, a Weber Moscow Mule with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer and lime for $8, and a Weber Espresso Martini with espresso liqueur and simple syrup for $12.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Klangkuenstler

Better start running some stairs or break out that VHS copy of Jane Fonda’s workout routine to prepare yourself for the cardio-testing techo of German DJ-producer Klangkuenstler, whose intensely paced sets will leave you breathless. See him at 10 p.m. Friday at Nine Twenty, 920 S. Commerce St. Tickets are $50; seetickets.us.

Jason Bracelin