Star chef opens his 7th restaurant on Las Vegas Strip

The Mediterranean spot celebrates the cooking of Turkey, Lebanon and Greece.

Zaytinya, the seventh Las Vegas Strip restaurant from celebrated chef José Andrés, opened Tuesday in the Forum Shops at Caesars. The highly anticipated restaurant, announced more than two years ago, anchors its menu in the culinary traditions of Greece, Lebanon and Turkey.

“Zaytinya” means “olive oil” in Turkish. It’s also the title of a 2024 cookbook by the chef offering Greek, Lebanese and Turkish recipes, from fried vegetables to spiced seafood to grilled kebabs.

“Zaytinya has always been an expression of my love for the amazing foods and flavors of the Eastern Mediterranean,” Andrés said. “I’m proud to be sharing those dishes and flavors with the people of Las Vegas, which I think is one of the greatest food cities in the world!”

Mezze and mains

Head chef Stephanie Martinez leads the kitchen day-to-day, sending out seasonal salads, spanakopita, and classic mezze spreads such as labneh and baba ganoush. Signature mezze also take a turn, Think spicy soujouk sausage, kasar cheese and a soft-cooked egg on flatbread, or grilled octopus Santorini with marinated onions, capers and yellow split pea purée.

Main courses are being introduced to the Zaytinya family with the Vegas debut. Look for grilled lamb chops graced with warm Tangier spice and brightened by spring pea tzatziki.

The beverage program also celebrates Mediterranean flavors. A Minoan Sour uses Spanish olive oil emulsified with egg white for lush creaminess. An Ancient Olive Martini features gin washed with olive oil fat, vermouth, bitters and an olive oil garnish. The fat-washing technique creates gin that taste like olive oil and olive oil that tastes like gin.

At Mezze Óra, which runs from 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Zaytinya offers drink specials and bites for pairing.

Warding off the unwanted

Zaytinya encompasses 8,600 square feet. Large oak doors bedecked with flora lead to a bar and lounge with soft lighting and mosaic tiles. The main dining room features sleek beams, hand-painted pendant lamps and a fireplace crowned by a large hood. The striking back bar incorporates circular elements inspired by the Greek evil eye that wards off negative influence.

The original Zaytinya opened in Washington, D.C., in 2002. Excluding Vegas, there are also locations in New York City, Florida’s South Beach and Culver City, California.

Zaytinya Vegas is open 5 to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Visit zaytinya.com.

