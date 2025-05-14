Some of Vegas' biggest burgers
The Outlaw Burger from Rollin’ Smoke. (Rollin’ Smoke)
The Outlaw Burger from Rollin’ Smoke. (Rollin’ Smoke)
Heart Attack Grill’s Octuple Bypass Burger (Heart Attack Grill)
Heart Attack Grill’s Octuple Bypass Burger (Heart Attack Grill)
The Whale Burger at Slater’s 50/50. (Slater’s 50/50)
The Whale Burger at Slater’s 50/50. (Slater’s 50/50)
The Hot Beast burger from Truffles N Bacon Cafe (Truffles N Bacon Cafe)
The Hot Beast burger from Truffles N Bacon Cafe (Truffles N Bacon Cafe)
Any burger can be made Brady’s Way — topped with fries and cheese sauce — a ...
Any burger can be made Brady’s Way — topped with fries and cheese sauce — at Irv’s Burgers in Durango’s Eat Your Heart Out food hall (Nicholas Achor)
Dining Out

Get the juicy details on 5 of Vegas’ biggest burgers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2025 - 6:47 am
 
Updated May 15, 2025 - 6:59 pm

Burgers make just about everything better.

Well, other than your cholesterol levels, but they’re almost always worth the trade-off.

Sometimes, though, you need something more than a drive-thru or your usual first choice can offer.

For those situations, we offer up these truly massive burgers.

Brady’s Way burger

No matter how many quarter-pound patties you’d like — keep stacking them atop any order for $3.25 each — you can top them with fries and cheese sauce. It’s called Brady’s Way, and proceeds from every order are donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

$4 extra; Irv’s Burgers, Durango’s Eat Your Heart Out food hall

Hot Beast

A skillet full of tater tots, pork belly, serrano chile, melted cheese and hot Cheetos engulfs a 7-ounce Angus beef patty before Korean mayo, BBQ sauce and ranch are added. Then it’s all topped with a sunny-side-up egg. There’s a larger version, the Belly of the Beast, that weighs 10½ pounds, can feed six to eight people and must be ordered 72 hours in advance.

$20.89, the Belly of the Beast is $85; Truffles N Bacon Cafe, 8872 S. Eastern Ave.

Outlaw Burger

A massive patty of hamburger mixed with brisket, onion and bell pepper is topped with red cabbage slaw, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli and onion strings piled so high, the whole thing looks like it was assembled by Scooby-Doo.

$21; Rollin’ Smoke, 3185 S. Highland Drive and 4115 S. Grand Canyon Drive

Whale Burger

Thankfully this one’s named for high rollers and doesn’t contain actual whale. Instead, it’s a pound of Australian Wagyu beef topped with a 6-ounce fried lobster tail, three slices of gold-dusted Billionaire’s Bacon, two slices of truffle cheese, housemade bacon jam, baby arugula and roasted garlic aioli. It comes with a 375-milliliter bottle of Moët & Chandon Champagne.

$135; Slater’s 50/50, 7511 W. Lake Mead Blvd. and 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd.

Octuple Bypass Burger

Like most entries on the menu here, this one’s absurd. The Octuple Bypass stacks eight half-pound beef patties, 16 slices of cheese and 40 slices of bacon, along with chili and plenty of tomato and onion slices. It’s chock-full of approximately 20,000 calories — roughly the suggested intake for an average adult over the course of a week and a half.

$35.20; Heart Attack Grill, Neonopolis

most read
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
in case you missed it
top100
THE TOP 100 RESTAURANTS IN LAS VEGAS
From Strip standouts to neighborhood hangouts, here’s our guide to the finest food and drink in Las Vegas
READ MORE
more Dining Out